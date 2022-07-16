Valparaiso's Charlotte Dombrowski is Times' 2022 Softball Player of the Year

VALPARAISO — You wouldn't expect for a coach to say that a player's worst statistical game was the moment they realized they had something special. But that was case for Valparaiso coach Tracy Corneil with Charlotte Dombrowski.

On April 19, the Vikings pulled off the upset of the season in the Region to that point, beating Lake Central 11-8. On a windy night in Valparaiso, Dombrowski struggled, walking a season-high nine batters and surrendering a season-high four earned runs.

Nonetheless, Corneil left that game, certain she had one of the best players in the Region.

Dombrowski is the Times Softball Player of the Year.

"That was a tough night to pitch," Corneil said. "The wind was whipping. Between the two pitchers there were 14 walks — which, if you’ve watched enough competitive softball, that’s a lot."

For one, it was impressive that despite the weather and the control issues, Dombrowski only allowed four earned runs. But Corneil was more impressed with her star pitcher's response. She took the poor start — by her own standards — in stride, knowing that she'd get another chance.

When Dombrowski got another opportunity against Lake Central, this time on the road, she didn't disappoint.

"Going into like playing them the second time, the pitching coach (Karissa Zippel) and I decided that we were gonna mix up our pitches more because it felt like we threw just a lot of curveballs that game," Dombrowski said, "and going into the second time we're like, 'We're gonna throw more change-ups, we're going to throw more screwballs.'"

The plan worked. The Vikings starter carved her way through one of the Region's best lineups, scattering three hits and allowing just one run to complete the series sweep of the defending state finalists.

"The second time at Lake Central," Corneil said, "really iced how valuable she was."

Dombrowski compiled a 14-1 record this season with a 0.96 ERA an 169 strikeouts across 94 2/3 innings.

Her ERA was fourth best in the Region while her strikeout total was the sixth most. She took home Duneland Athletic Conference MVP honors and was selected to the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana All-Star Team. She pushed the program to a 20-3 season and won the Duneland Athletic Conference, ending Lake Central's five-year run at the top.

What set Dombrowski apart from the rest of the Region was she wasn't just an elite pitcher, she was also one of its best hitters.

She wasted no time showing 2022 was going to be her year.

Facing one of the premier Indiana softball programs in New Prairie to kick off the season, Dombrowski had a game to remember. In the circle, she spun a gem, shutting out the Cougars by allowing just two hits, one walk and striking out 14.

The only problem was, Valparaiso’s offense struggled against New Prairie’s freshman phenom pitcher, Ava Geyer, mustering just one hit off of her. Lucky for the Vikings, it was a solo home run off the bat of none other than Dombrowski to give the team a 1-0 win to open the season.

The Valpo ace slashed .427/.494/.786 for the season, clubbed six home runs and produced 27 RBIs at the heart of the Vikings order.

Her six home runs were the ninth most in the Region.

The power-charged season came on the heels of light-hitting, albeit productive 2021 campaign. As a junior Dombrowski hit .338 but slugged .454 and hit just one home run. In 2022 she added more than 300 points to her slugging percentage becoming one of the most feared hitters in the Region.

"I just felt more confident," Dombrowski said.

Maybe the most important player to Dombrowski's success was the Vikings' other star player, catcher Paiton Iliff.

"We've played off and on together since we were 5," Dombrowski said. "I think that helps a lot. She just has so much energy, she's a great leader."

"I think a pitcher-catcher relationship is essential," Corneil said. "I think Paiton knew how to help her. Paiton’s softball IQ is off the charts. She knows a lot about hitters and tendencies. She can see things maybe about how the batter is standing that maybe as pitch callers, the coaches don’t see. In-game adjustments, they work together, they talked a lot. She brought a lot of information to help Charlotte attack some of the best hitters we saw."

Next year Dombrowski will head to Minnesota-Crookston where she'll pitch for the Golden Eagles.

It was the campus and the coaching staff that sold Dombrowski on UMC, a Division II program.

She joins the Golden Eagles amidst a rebuild. They went just 15-40 a season ago but hope the addition of a player of like Dombrowski can propel them to new heights. Its not too far-fetched either. After all, she's done it before.

"I think she's an amazing human being," Corneil said. "I think that she's well deserved of these accolades. I'm super proud of her and I'm going to miss her."