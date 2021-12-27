Valparaiso's game with Prairie View A&M canceled

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo men’s basketball game canceled: Valparaiso's game against Prairie View A&M scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to a release. The nonconference game will not be rescheduled. Valpo remains scheduled to host Illinois State at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Prairie View A&M and Northwestern mutually agreed to cancel a game scheduled for this week as well.

PRO HOCKEY

Tuesday's Blackhawks-Blue Jackets game postponed: The game between the Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed for COVID-related reasons. All other Blackhawks games currently scheduled remain slotted to be played on their scheduled dates. The league said the postponed home game will be rescheduled, and the Blackhawks are working with the United Center to find a new date.

NHL forms 'Taxi Squad' to help ease COVID-19 issues: The NHL and the NHLPA have agreed to the formation of a "Taxi Squad" in order to provide clubs with readily-available players who can be recalled to the NHL in order to minimize the chances that clubs have to play shorthanded or games have to be postponed due to pandemic-related issues. The Taxi Squads will last through the date of their final game prior to the scheduled dates for the 2022 All-Star Break. Clubs will be permitted to assign a maximum of six players to their Taxi Squad. No individual player may spend more than 20 cumulative days on the Taxi Squad during the temporary formation period.