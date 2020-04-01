You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty declares for 2020 NBA Draft
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Javon Freeman-Liberty announced shortly after Valparaiso’s season-ending loss in the Arch Madness title game last month that he was planning on returning to the Crusaders next season.

That doesn’t mean the star sophomore isn’t doing his due diligence when it comes to his future.

Freeman-Liberty announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he was declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. Freeman-Liberty becomes the fourth Valparaiso player to declare for the draft as an early entrant in the last five years. Alec Peters and Tevonn Walker both returned to school while Derrik Smits declared after transferring to Butler. He eventually returned to the Bulldogs.

“I have decided to test the waters and enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft,” Freeman-Liberty said in his statement. “I have made the choice to get as much information as possible and plan to keep my college eligibility through this time.”

Freeman-Liberty pledges to return as Valpo ponders postseason options

NCAA rules allow players to declare for the draft and attend individual team workouts as well as the NBA Draft Combine while maintaining collegiate eligibility. With the league calendar in flux because of COVID-19 concerns, there remain questions as to when the draft will be held this year, as well as the deadlines that accompany early entrant decisions.

“The hard part is there is a lot of unpredictability right now,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “Will the NBA start again? We’re trying to navigate all of that.”

Freeman-Liberty averaged 19 points and 6.1 rebounds this season while setting Valparaiso’s single-season steals record with 74. The Chicago native was named First Team All-League and was a member of the All-Defensive and All-Tournament teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“He’s done enough in a short period of time where he’s on the NBA’s radar,” Lottich said. “There’s no harm for him to test and see exactly where he’s at.”

Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty cleared for MVC Tourney, named all-conference first team

Lottich helped Peters with workouts in the spring of 2016 and again with Walker the following year. Neither player was invited to the combine in Chicago, but both were able to get feedback from league officials.

“We’re looking forward to the process,” Lottich said. “(Javon) is excited and I’m excited for that. I want to help these young men reach their dreams. I’m going to be involved as I can be.”

The Region's All-NCAA Tournament team

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

