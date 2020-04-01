Valparaiso's Javon Freeman-Liberty declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Javon Freeman-Liberty announced shortly after Valparaiso’s season-ending loss in the Arch Madness title game last month that he was planning on returning to the Crusaders next season.

That doesn’t mean the star sophomore isn’t doing his due diligence when it comes to his future.

Freeman-Liberty announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he was declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft. Freeman-Liberty becomes the fourth Valparaiso player to declare for the draft as an early entrant in the last five years. Alec Peters and Tevonn Walker both returned to school while Derrik Smits declared after transferring to Butler. He eventually returned to the Bulldogs.

“I have decided to test the waters and enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft,” Freeman-Liberty said in his statement. “I have made the choice to get as much information as possible and plan to keep my college eligibility through this time.”

NCAA rules allow players to declare for the draft and attend individual team workouts as well as the NBA Draft Combine while maintaining collegiate eligibility. With the league calendar in flux because of COVID-19 concerns, there remain questions as to when the draft will be held this year, as well as the deadlines that accompany early entrant decisions.

