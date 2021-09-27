Valparaiso's Jimmy Dillabaugh aims for new heights

VALPARAISO — Jimmy Dillabaugh learned a little about himself at the New Prairie Invitational on Sept. 18.

The Valparaiso junior aimed to finish in the top 10. He was around 12th when he came into a wooded, winding area called “the snake.” His feet tangled with another runner and he fell, losing a lot of ground.

“I was just really down. I felt like I lost it there but I came out of the woods and I saw a lot of guys that were right with me or even ahead of me start to die off. I realized I was still in it,” Dillabaugh said.

He caught most of those guys, finishing seventh in a race often seen as a semistate preview. It’s something Dillabaugh said he probably wouldn’t have been capable of a year ago.

But now he knows he’s put in the work.

“Sometimes it takes something like that to let you see how much you can go to the well. If you’re just cruising and in the spot you want to be and then something like this happens, you’ve got to go back and get where you want to be. You realize ‘Maybe I have a lot more in me than I thought I did,” Vikings coach Aaron Crague said.