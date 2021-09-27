Valparaiso's Jimmy Dillabaugh aims for new heights

VALPARAISO — Jimmy Dillabaugh learned a little about himself at the New Prairie Invitational on Sept. 18.
The Valparaiso junior aimed to finish in the top 10. He was around 12th when he came into a wooded, winding area called “the snake.” His feet tangled with another runner and he fell, losing a lot of ground.
“I was just really down. I felt like I lost it there but I came out of the woods and I saw a lot of guys that were right with me or even ahead of me start to die off. I realized I was still in it,” Dillabaugh said.
He caught most of those guys, finishing seventh in a race often seen as a semistate preview. It’s something Dillabaugh said he probably wouldn’t have been capable of a year ago.
But now he knows he’s put in the work.
“Sometimes it takes something like that to let you see how much you can go to the well. If you’re just cruising and in the spot you want to be and then something like this happens, you’ve got to go back and get where you want to be. You realize ‘Maybe I have a lot more in me than I thought I did,” Vikings coach Aaron Crague said.
“That’s that confidence that he’s built up with his training. You know you’ve upped your game and you’re still in this, even though something crazy goes on. You still have a chance.” “
Some of that confidence comes from running in the elevation of the Rocky Mountains. Dillabaugh’s uncle Joe is a pastor in Billings, Montana. The family often visits during summer camping vacations.
Joe Dillabaugh led the Vikings to a pair of state championships in 1997 and 2000. He ran a 15:51 to finish 11th at the state meet as a senior.
Crague remembers hearing about the talented Valparaiso freshman when he was a senior at Lake Central. He got excited when he saw the last name coming up through the ranks in his program.
“He’s on the wall in the cross locker room. I always look at that before practice. It inspires me because he was all-state twice,” Jimmy Dillabaugh said. “That’s something that I want to live up to. He’s left a mark and now I want to leave a mark.”
Joe is still a distance runner. In the mountains near Yellowstone National Park, nephew and uncle train together on isolated trails through the beautiful scenery during those vacations. They build in altitude with each workout.
It’s a little different there, Jimmy Dillabaugh said. Muscles get sore quicker and breathing isn’t as easy. It gives him a mental edge because it’s work he knows nobody in Indiana has done. Something like New Prairie’s Agony Hill becomes a little less daunting after a run to near 11,000 feet.
“He’s an incredibly disciplined kid,” Joe Dillabaugh said. “Every day he would break off from the camping trip and make sure he got his run in. That’s not typical of teenagers while they’re on vacation, I think. It certainly wasn’t typical of me and I loved running.”
Uncle Joe still offers some tips, too. He told Jimmy that when he ran in high school, he didn’t think about the clock. What mattered was winning the race. It’s a lesson Jimmy’s taken to heart.
“He’s definitely faster than me. He was a year ago and I’m sure he’s even more so now,” Joe Dillabaugh said. “I have no part in his success. That’s his coaches and his own discipline and ability and hard work. I’m just a guy with the same last name who’s cheering him on.”
As a team, the Vikings were disappointed they didn’t qualify for the state meet a year ago. Crague said he challenged them to work hard enough to be better.
Dillabaugh responded with harder workouts. His weekly long run, for example, went from about 70 minutes to usually around 90. It paid off on the stopwatch, with 30 seconds to a minute cut off his times from a year ago.
“You want your top guys to be your hardest workers. If they’re not, you’ve got a problem. We don’t have a problem, between him and (senior Joel Bryant),” Crague said.
The Vikings’ season ended with an eighth-place finish as a team at semistate a year ago. Almost all of them returned, though, and Dillabaugh said he’s not the only one who’s motivated.
Individually, he wants to be in that front pack in New Prairie to help put Valparaiso back where it believes it belongs.
“Running in Terre Haute is the goal. We didn’t make state last year and that really upset us. This year, we’ve got a chance,” he said. “We really want to show how much we’ve improved.”
Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso roll to wins, setting up Week 7 showdown of unbeatens
Valparaiso beat Crown Point and Merrillville downed LaPorte, keeping the Duneland Athletic Conference powers unbeaten heading into their showdown next week.
Ricky Hall Jr. and Hayden Vinyard each scored three touchdowns as Valpo remained unbeaten.
Valparaiso and Crown Point meet in a DAC matchup.
Hobart rallied from three scores down to tie the game and set up the dramatic finish.
Andrean and Hobart meet in a NCC matchup.
Michigan City was tired of losing after three consecutive defeats.
Michigan City and Lake Central meet in a DAC matchup.
Quarterback Angel Nelson led Merrillville to an offensive explosion in the first half of a 54-19 win over LaPorte on Friday night.
LaPorte and Merrillville meet in a DAC matchup.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 6 of the season in Indiana and Week 5 in Illinois kicks off.