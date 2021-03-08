Valparaiso's Keegan Maris completes long road back

As Keegan Maris walked off the field after playing her first game in well over two years, the Valparaiso women’s soccer player sought out John Marovich and had a simple message for her coach.

“Thank you for not giving up on me.”

Maris suffered a season-ending injury five games into her sophomore year in 2018 when she fractured her right foot. The Batavia, Illinois, native tried to get back on the field the following fall, but the foot never healed properly. By the time she was rounding back into form, COVID-19 struck and yet another season was lost.

When Valparaiso finally played its first match of the year against Chicago State on Feb. 10, it had marked 885 days since Maris had appeared in a game.

“It was definitely a bit draining mentally that the injury just continued for so long,” Maris said. “I have the best teammates and the best coaches. They were always there for me. That meant so much to me.”

The thought never crossed Marovich’s mind to give up on Maris. He saw how she was working to get back and how frustrating each obstacle was along the way. As Maris came up to him following the win over Chicago State, he was frozen in the moment and at a loss for words.