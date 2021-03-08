 Skip to main content
Valparaiso's Keegan Maris completes long road back
Valparaiso's Keegan Maris completes long road back

As Keegan Maris walked off the field after playing her first game in well over two years, the Valparaiso women’s soccer player sought out John Marovich and had a simple message for her coach.

“Thank you for not giving up on me.”

Maris suffered a season-ending injury five games into her sophomore year in 2018 when she fractured her right foot. The Batavia, Illinois, native tried to get back on the field the following fall, but the foot never healed properly. By the time she was rounding back into form, COVID-19 struck and yet another season was lost.

When Valparaiso finally played its first match of the year against Chicago State on Feb. 10, it had marked 885 days since Maris had appeared in a game.

“It was definitely a bit draining mentally that the injury just continued for so long,” Maris said. “I have the best teammates and the best coaches. They were always there for me. That meant so much to me.”

The thought never crossed Marovich’s mind to give up on Maris. He saw how she was working to get back and how frustrating each obstacle was along the way. As Maris came up to him following the win over Chicago State, he was frozen in the moment and at a loss for words.

“In that moment, we’re excited that we got the win, and then she comes up to me and all I could say is, ‘You’re welcome,’” Marovich said. “Looking back, I get choked up now thinking about it. It’s what you do with family. I wouldn’t give up on my sister. I wouldn’t give up on my daughter. I wouldn’t give up on my wife. We just kept doing what we thought was best for Keegan.”

There were moments during the last 2 1/2 years that Maris felt like the world was out to get her. Any temptation to get down on herself went out the window last March when COVID-19 struck. Maris is a nursing major who spent last summer working on a COVID floor at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago.

“I saw a lot of people who were very sick and very scared,” Maris said. “It was definitely a privilege to be with them in those vulnerable moments. It puts it all in perspective.”

Maris returned to Valparaiso’s campus in the fall ready to attack the season, but her foot was still not cooperating. While she was itching to get back on the field, having the season pushed back to the spring turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the redshirt junior.

“She would take a step forward and then there were a dozen steps backward and she’d stay there for a while. It was a very arduous process,” Marovich said. “In the fall we’d have her for a few times and if we could just get her on the field for five minutes, we were happy. As time went on, she started to get real confident again.”

Maris continued to work her way back throughout the winter and hasn’t missed a minute of action in Valparaiso’s four games this spring, including a pair of double overtime matches. The next milestone will come today against Indiana State, when Maris plays in her first match at Brown Field since suffering the injury.

“There’s huge meaning (to play at home),” Maris said. “I truly can’t wait for the game. I’m going to be so happy to be stepping back on my field.”

While Maris is thrilled to be back on the pitch with her teammates, she also knows there is a higher calling waiting in her future. She could play two more years after this season, but that decision isn’t in the cards for the time being.

“That will be for a later time,” Maris said. “As a nursing major, I feel like I need to go out and help in the world, but I’m also certainly nowhere near ready to be done with soccer.”

