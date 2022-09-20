Valparaiso's Molly O'Rear named MVC Freshman of the Week

WOMEN'S SOCCER

O'Rear takes home award: Valparaiso's Molly O'Rear earned herself some hardwear with her play last week. On Tuesday, the Missouri Vally Conference announced that the Napervile, Ill. native had been named the conference's Freshman of the Week. O'Rear proved vital to the Beacons in their conference opener last Saturday. O'Rear scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute to beat Northern Iowa. The goal was the freshman's first goal for Valparaiso.

MEN'S SOCCER

Hooper named DPOW: Purdue Northwest is certainly thankful for the play of Harrison Hooper last week. And on Tuesday, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognized his strong play by naming Hooper the GLIAC Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Hooper helped lead the Pride to two clean sheets last weekend. He also netted the game-winning goal against No. 17, and previously undefeated, Parkside.

PREP FOOTBALL

Crown Point cracks rankings: Fresh off a blowout win over Portage, Crown Point found itself inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Indiana high school football poll for Class 6A. The Bulldogs are now 5-0. Crown Point's Week 6 opponent, Valparaiso remained ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. Merrillville is the highest ranked Region team in 5A at No. 3. Hobart continues to receive votes in Class 4A. Hanover Central continued its climb in the rankings After appearing in the top 10 for the first time all season last week, the Wildcats moved up to No. 7 in Class 3A.

PRO BASKETBALL

Four Sky headed to World Cup: Four members of the Chicago Sky will be heading to Australia for the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. Kahleah Copper will represent the United States, Emma Meesseman and Julie Allemand will represent Belgium and Li Yueru will represent China. All three countries will compete in Group A.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Keil breaks program record: Madison Keil etched her name in the Valparaiso record books on this week. The sophomore shot a 4-over 220 for the 54-hole Brittany Kelly Cardinal Classic in Yorktown. Keil's 54-hole score marked the best in the program's history by five strokes that had stood for nine years. She also finished inside the top 10, the first time in her collegiate career she's done so.

