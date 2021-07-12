 Skip to main content
Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly honored by CoSIDA
Valparaiso's Rylee Cookerly honored by CoSIDA

Rylee Cookerly, Valparaiso

Four-year starter Rylee Cookerly was recently named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team.

 Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valparaiso's Cookerly honored by CoSIDA: Valparaiso libero Rylee Cookerly was recently named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team. Cookerly earned MVC Libero of the Year honors for a second straight season and a spot on the AVCA All-Midwest Region Team. Cookerly graduated in May with a 3.96 cumulative GPA as a nursing major.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valparaiso honored by ITA: Valparaiso was recognized as an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic Team again this season by virtue of finishing with a team grade point average of 3.2 or above. All seven current members of the program received ITA Scholar-Athlete status, which includes Mia Bertino, Claire Czerwonka, Olivia Czerwonka, Allison McConnell, Demi Jhaveri, Isabella Schoolcraft and Amanda Tabanera. Valpo finished with a 3.71 team GPA during the spring semester, the highest of any team in Valpo Athletics.

HORSE RACING

Judge questions treatment of suspended trainer Baffert: A New York judge was sympathetic Monday to horse trainer Bob Baffert's claims that his May suspension by the New York Racing Association — after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test — was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon at a Brooklyn hearing repeatedly pressed a lawyer for the racing association to explain why the suspension was issued before Baffert was given a chance to defend himself. Henry Greenberg, arguing on behalf of the racing association, said Baffert will get a hearing after the association announces the length of his suspension by Aug. 11. "Isn't that a little too late?" the judge asked, noting that the duration will be announced months after he was suspended. "The problem I have, counsel, is that he was suspended and it's up in the air." She said the racing association attacked his credibility as it issued the suspension, but never gave him the chance to speak on his own behalf about what happened. "How does that comply with due process?" the judge asked. At another point, Amon said: "You just sent him a letter saying, 'You're out,' with no due process whatsoever."' Greenberg repeatedly said the NYRA, which operates Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course, took the action to protect the integrity of the sport. He said the association had to act fast because the Belmont Stakes, the third prong of horse racing's Triple Crown, was fast approaching in early June. The lawyer noted that the Kentucky Derby test was the fifth time in the past year that a horse trained by Baffert tested positive for drugs. "Rarely in the history of the sport has there been such a confluence of drug positives involving so prominent a trainer," association lawyers wrote in court papers.

