Valparaiso's Schmack partnership delayed due to COVID-19

“He showed a lot of consistency in high school and travel baseball,” Brian said. “He showed that he could hit at every level that he’s played at.”

Kyle did enough in fall ball with the Crusaders to earn a starting spot for the beginning of the 2020 season. Playing against Wolgamot and the Hilltoppers in the season opener, Kyle drew a pair of walks and delivered a sacrifice fly. He then began to struggle by going hitless in his next 11 at-bats, striking out seven times.

“Playing in college has definitely been harder,” Kyle said. “That first game went pretty well, but then things got bad. It took a little while, but I figured out it didn’t need to be like South Central where I’d try to hit 500-foot home runs every time I came up. I just needed to get base hits.”

The freshman first baseman delivered a pair of RBI hits against Alabama State in what turned out to be the penultimate game of the season. Kyle recorded three of his five hits in the final two games of the season and finished the year with a .147 batting average with three doubles and four RBIs.