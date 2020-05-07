You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso's Schmack partnership delayed due to COVID-19
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valparaiso's Schmack partnership delayed due to COVID-19

Kyle Schmack, Valparaiso

Valparaiso University freshman Kyle Schmack had his debut season playing for his father, Brian Schmack, cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

When it came to recruiting his own son, Valparaiso baseball coach Brian Schmack tried to stay as far out of the picture as possible.

Kyle Schmack, a multi-sport star at South Central, knew that his father wanted him to play baseball for the Crusaders, but all the discussions about recruitment were left to former assistant coach Ben Wolgamot (now at Western Kentucky). It was a decision that both father and son agreed with.

“I wanted to remain as objective as possible,” Brian said. “I left it up to the assistants. They were huge in the decision-making process.”

Kyle had spent plenty of time around the Valparaiso baseball team dating back to when his father became an assistant coach in 2006. Kyle was just 5 years old when the former Major League Baseball player joined Valparaiso’s staff, and he was a freshly-minted teenager the year Brian became Valparaiso’s head coach in 2014.

“We left my dad out of the recruiting,” Kyle said. “It was all Ben. He talked me through everything. We didn’t want to make it seem like I was only here because of my father.”

Kyle came to Valparaiso as a highly-regarded recruit. He was an all-state selection with the Satellites and was named the MVP of the Indiana North/South All-Star Game following his final season with South Central.

“He showed a lot of consistency in high school and travel baseball,” Brian said. “He showed that he could hit at every level that he’s played at.”

Kyle did enough in fall ball with the Crusaders to earn a starting spot for the beginning of the 2020 season. Playing against Wolgamot and the Hilltoppers in the season opener, Kyle drew a pair of walks and delivered a sacrifice fly. He then began to struggle by going hitless in his next 11 at-bats, striking out seven times.

“Playing in college has definitely been harder,” Kyle said. “That first game went pretty well, but then things got bad. It took a little while, but I figured out it didn’t need to be like South Central where I’d try to hit 500-foot home runs every time I came up. I just needed to get base hits.”

The freshman first baseman delivered a pair of RBI hits against Alabama State in what turned out to be the penultimate game of the season. Kyle recorded three of his five hits in the final two games of the season and finished the year with a .147 batting average with three doubles and four RBIs.

Valparaiso’s season came to an end in mid-March as the team was traveling on a bus to Southeastern Louisiana. Amid growing COVID-19 concerns, the team stopped in Memphis for the night before turning around and heading back to Northwest Indiana. As players scattered back home across the country, Kyle moved out of his dorm room and back to living with his parents.

While their first season together was cut short, Brian looks fondly back on the experience and can’t wait to do it again next year.

“I’ve really tried to enjoy all of this,” Brian said. “At the beginning, I spent some time wondering how I wanted all of this to go. I don’t stress about (coaching Kyle). It’s really fun to see him every day and get to interact with him. At the same time, there are days where we’ll barely see each other. It was important to give him the full experience. There were days in the clubhouse where he’s just one of the guys. He knows his expectations.”

Kyle has been back at home concentrating on class work and putting baseball on the back burner since the season ended. He’ll get back to work once the Valparaiso baseball facilities reopen and he’s eager to use what he learned from the 12 games he played this season to help him going forward.

“I’ll just use this year as a learning process,” Kyle said. “I think I had some progress for how short the year was. I’ll be ready to come back next year and get better.”

Brian Schmack

Valparaiso head baseball coach Brian Schmack

