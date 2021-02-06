Valparaiso's upset bid fall short against unbeaten Drake

Drake’s squad of Region talent, which includes Jonah Jackson (Merrillville), nearly had a rude homecoming thanks to Valparaiso’s hot shooting. The Crusaders came into the game as the only team in the Missouri Valley Conference shooting worse than 30 percent from the 3-point line, but they shot 52.9 percent (9-17) from deep in the first half and finished the game shooting 41.4 percent from the perimeter.

Sheldon Edwards scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the first half while fellow freshman Jacob Ognacevic scored all 11 of his points in the first 20 minutes as Valparaiso opened up a 43-35 halftime lead. The Crusaders pushed that lead to as many as 10 points in the second half before Drake stormed back down the stretch.

“I hurt for our guys, because it’s not every day you get a ranked team coming in (to the ARC),” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “They took the game plan and they really bought in. We’re right there and I want us to now get over the hump. We just couldn’t do it (today).”