Valparaiso's upset bid fall short against unbeaten Drake

VALPARAISO — ShanQuan Hemphill wasn’t about to see Drake’s undefeated season come to an end less than 20 miles from his childhood home.
Neither was Tremell Murphy, or D.J. Wilkins, or Roman Penn.
The four Region natives combined to go on a late 11-0 run to lift the Bulldogs to an 80-77 win over Valparaiso on Saturday afternoon. In a victorious return to Northwest Indiana, No. 25 Drake improved to 18-0 and is one of three undefeated teams remaining in the country.
“It’s great when you think about it, but when I think about what we want, we want more,” Hemphill said. “We want to keep going. We have an ultimate goal and we want to get to that goal. We’re happy, but now we have to lock back in. Everyone is going to give us their best punch.”
Hemphill, a Gary native that played his high school basketball at Michigan City, slammed home a dunk with 4:34 remaining to bring the Bulldogs within two points after Drake trailed by as many as 10 in the second half. Murphy (Griffith) gave the Bulldogs the lead with a 3-pointer less than a minute later and then Wilkins (Merrillville) and Penn (Bishop Noll/Don Bosco) each added a triple to push Drake’s lead to 76-69 with one minute remaining.
“As long as there is time left on the clock, we feel like we have a chance,” Wilkins said.
Drake’s squad of Region talent, which includes Jonah Jackson (Merrillville), nearly had a rude homecoming thanks to Valparaiso’s hot shooting. The Crusaders came into the game as the only team in the Missouri Valley Conference shooting worse than 30 percent from the 3-point line, but they shot 52.9 percent (9-17) from deep in the first half and finished the game shooting 41.4 percent from the perimeter.
Sheldon Edwards scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the first half while fellow freshman Jacob Ognacevic scored all 11 of his points in the first 20 minutes as Valparaiso opened up a 43-35 halftime lead. The Crusaders pushed that lead to as many as 10 points in the second half before Drake stormed back down the stretch.
“I hurt for our guys, because it’s not every day you get a ranked team coming in (to the ARC),” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “They took the game plan and they really bought in. We’re right there and I want us to now get over the hump. We just couldn’t do it (today).”
Drake scored nine of the first 12 points of the game, and the Crusaders were sluggish for the opening minutes before they ripped off a 16-2 run to take a 27-19 lead. Hemphill, who missed his first six shots, responded by hitting three straight baskets in 74 seconds to get Drake within one point. Valparaiso’s freshmen took over as Edwards and Ognacevic scored the next 10 points to push the advantage back to nine points.
Ognacevic was held scoreless in the second half, and while Edwards scored nine more points, he missed two crucial free throws and a pair of late 3-pointers when Valparaiso was still within striking distance.
“This definitely stings,” Edwards said. “Especially because we were up big going into the second half. Our biggest problem is just closing out games and it is becoming more evident. We’ve got to come together and close these games out.”