Valpo advances to MVC title game:
Valpo advances to MVC title game:

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo advances to MVC title game: Valparaiso freshman Lindsey Dusatko scored with a minute left in overtime Wednesday for a 1-0 win over Indiana State in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Valpo will play at Loyola on Sunday for the championship and the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. A win would give Valparaiso its first NCAA berth since 2014.

PRO GOLF

Smith leads after career-low 62: Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62, his career low on the PGA Tour, and take a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. Cink finished his 63 around lunchtime and no one appeared likely to beat that score in overcast, breezier afternoon conditions. Yet Smith played his best down the challenging stretch. The Australian chipped in for birdie on the par-3 17th, then stuck his approach to the lighthouse finishing hole within 5 feet to take the lead. Smith surpassed his previous low of 63, accomplished three times on tour. The 47-year-old Cink shot his lowest score in 75 career rounds at Harbour Town — not bad, considering he won here in 2000 and 2004. Collin Morikawa, who will defend his PGA Championship title up the South Carolina coast next month, shot 65 along with Matt Wallace. Charles Howell III, Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III shot 66. Smith is coming off a tie for 10th at the Masters, his second strong finish in five months at Augusta National. He was runner-up to Dustin Johnson last November. “I feel like Augusta really gets my mind going, my creativity going,” he said.

Ko shoots 63 in 2nd round at Lotte: Lydia Ko went low again, shooting a 9-under 63 at Kapolei Golf Club to take a three-stroke lead midway through the second round at the Lotte Championship. Ko, a two-time major champion who's seeking her first win since 2018, is 24 under par her last three rounds. She nearly caught Patty Tavatanakit with a final-round 62 last week at the year's first major, the ANA Inspiration. Ko had an opening-round 67 at Kapolei and was 14 under at the midpoint. The 23-year-old from New Zealand made nine birdies in her bogey-free second round and needed just 24 putts. With half the field still on the course, Ko's closest pursuers were fourth-ranked Nelly Korda (68) and Luna Sobron Galmes of Spain, who had 10 birdies and shot 64. Sobron Galmes plays primarily on the Ladies European Tour and is ranked 233rd. A Lim Kim, who won the U.S. Women's Open in December, shot 64 and was tied with Brianna Do (66) at 10 under. Tadd Fujikawa, who at 16 made the cut in the PGA Tour’s 2007 Sony Open in Hawaii, is Do’s caddie this week on his home course. Seventeen-year-old Rose Zhang (68), the world’s top-ranked amateur, was five shots back. Brooke Henderson, the 2018 and 2019 Lotte winner, was six back after her second 68. Last year's tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

