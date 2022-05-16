Valpo baseball players honored

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo duo recognized: Valparaiso freshman Ryan Maka and sophomore Jake Miller earned national and Missouri Valley Conference honors on Monday. Maka was named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball newspaper after hitting three homers in one game and four in a weekend series vs. Bradley. He was 7 for 13 with six runs scored, six RBI and a 1.538 slugging percentage in the three-game series. Miller was named MVC Pitcher of the Week after pitching three-hit ball over seven shutout innings in an 8-2 win over Bradley. He struck out nine and walked one.

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo's Delisanti shoots 74: Valparaiso freshman Anthony Delisanti shot a 3-over 74 in the first round of the NCAA Columbus Regional in Columbus, Ohio. Delisanti is tied for 35th in the 75-player field.

PRO FOOTBALL

Ex-Bear Kwiatkowski signs with Falcons: The Atlanta Falcons have signed inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year contract. Kwiatkoski has played in 77 career games with 34 starts in six seasons with the Bears and Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in eight games for the Raiders in 2021, totaling 21 tackles with one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. The Falcons also added wide receiver Geronimo Allison to the roster. He had 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns in 49 games, including 14 starts, over five seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

PRO SOCCER

English player announces he's gay: English soccer player Jake Daniels has announced he is gay in a trailblazing moment for the European men’s game. The 17-year-old forward made the announcement at the end of his first season as a professional player with second-division club Blackpool. Daniels says “off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself.” While women’s soccer features many prominent LGBTQ+ players, the men’s professional game lacks players who are publicly gay.

