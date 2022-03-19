Valpo baseball wins, softball drops Valley opener

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo snaps Murray State streak: Valparaiso ended Murray State's 12-game home winning streak with a 7-2 win in the opener of a Saturday doubleheader before the Racers won 5-1 to earn a split. Colin Fields (2-0) struck out nine in six innings to earn the Game 1 win for Valpo. Alex Ryan, Adam Brauch and Alex Thurston all had two hits for the Beacons. Kyle Schmack homered in the nightcap for Valpo (6-9).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo blanked in Valley opener: Valparaiso was limited to a leadoff single in the first inning by Peyton Moeder in a 10-0 road loss to Indiana State in the Beacons' Missouri Valley Conference opener. Valpo is 8-10 overall.

PRO SOCCER

Fire beat Sporting KC: Kacper Przybylko scored two goals to help lead the Chicago Fire to a 3-1 win over visiting Sporting Kansas City. Przybylko scored his first goal for the Fire (2-0-2) in the 30th minute, assisted by Fabian Herbers. He added a goal in the 82nd minute, assisted by Brian Gutierrez. Xherdan Shaqiri converted a penalty kick in the in the 50th minute. It was the 30-year-old Swiss star's first goal in MLS.

PRO HOCKEY

Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1: Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the visiting Blackhawks 3-1 to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Penn State wins NCAA title before finals: Penn State secured its ninth team title in 11 years at the NCAA championships in Detroit, hours before the Nittany Lions sent five wrestlers to the finals. Penn State headed into the finals Saturday night with 111.5 points. Michigan was second with 90 points and 2021 champion Iowa had 73.

