Valpo baseball wins, softball earns split

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo beats Murray State: Jake Miller struck out nine in seven innings, both career bests, as Valparaiso beat host Murray State 6-1 Sunday to earn a split of their four-game weekend series. Nolan Tucker slugged a three-run double and Kyle Schmack had three hits for the Beacons (7-9).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo's Nietz blanks Sycamores: Freshman Cheyenne Nietz pitched a four-hitter to lead Valparaiso past host Indiana State 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. The win snapped Valpo's seven-game losing streak in the series. Taylor Herschbach singled home Jaine Westphal with the game's only run in the third inning. Peyton Moeder had three hits for the Beacons (9-11, 1-2 Missouri Valley). The Sycamores won the opener 9-0.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bears sign Colts DE Muhammad, Chiefs WR/KR Pringle: The Bears signed Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract and Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year deal. They also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract. Muhammad spent the past four seasons in Indianapolis and is reuniting with new Bears coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Eberflus was the Colts' defensive coordinator, and Williams was their safeties coach. Muhammad has 11 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles over five seasons with New Orleans and Indianapolis. He had a career-high six sacks last year. Pringle played on a Super Bowl-winning team and had 898 yards on 67 receptions after joining the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He caught 42 passes for 568 yards last season and returned 25 kickoffs for 621 yards, an average of 24.8 yards that ranked fifth in the NFL. Houston-Carson has two interceptions, seven passes defensed and four fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown in six seasons with Chicago.

PRO GOLF

Burns beats Riley in playoff: Sam Burns is a winner again in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida, this time with a lot more stress and plenty of more emotion. Burns holed a birdie putt from just over 30 feet on the 16th hole to beat Davis Riley on the second playoff hole, giving him three PGA Tour victories in his last 22 starts. Burns, who closed with a 2-under 69 to match Riley at 17-under 267, is the second straight back-to-back winner at Innisbrook following Paul Casey's consecutive wins in 2018 and 2019. The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. The victory moves Burns to No. 10 in the world for the first time, knocking Dustin Johnson out of the top 10 for the first time in seven years. Burns won last year by three shots.

