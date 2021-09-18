Valpo can't hold early lead, loses to Dartmouth

“We didn’t execute at the level that we needed to,” Valparaiso coach Landon Fox said. “Now, we have become a better football team over the last three weeks, but it’s going to be really disappointing if we continue to say that week in and week out.”

Valparaiso entered the game winless in three previous meetings with schools from the Ivy League, having last played Yale in a 48-2 loss on Sept. 25, 1999. Similar to that game, the Beacons got on the scoreboard with a safety. Valparaiso jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but then surrendered a pair of passing touchdowns from Dartmouth fifth-year senior quarterback Derek Kyler. The Beacons added a late field goal to go into the locker room down 14-8.

The Big Green extended its lead to 21-8 early in the third quarter before the Valparaiso defense took over the game. The Beacons forced fumbles on three straight Dartmouth possessions, turning the miscues into 10 points and cutting the deficit to 21-18. Austin Martins recovered a pair of fumbles and another was snapped out of the end zone for a second safety.

With each defensive stand, the announced crowd of 3,856 got louder and louder. Brown Field was packed with one of the largest non-homecoming crowds in decades and Fox admitted to getting goosebumps when listening to the cheers from the crowd.