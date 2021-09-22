Valpo distance standout Kaylie Politza commits to Oklahoma State

“One day, I was by the edge of the pool helping my sister (Gabi) with her swim workout and I thought, ‘Wow, I could really see myself being a coach,” she said. “I don’t think I could just stop being in the running world because it’s my passion and I love it so much. I would be able to share knowledge with younger runners. It would be so fun, more fun than a job, I think.”

Politza, who transferred to Valparaiso from Lemont High School in Illinois before her junior season, finished 11th at last season’s state meet. She was fifth in Class 2A in Illinois as a sophomore and 12th as a freshman. She had a second-place finish in the 800-meter run in the spring, while also qualifying for the track state meet with two Vikings relay teams.

She took her official visit to Stillwater on Aug. 20. It was a little different than what she’s used to in the Chicagoland area.

“People actually wear cowboy hats and cowboy boots. I’d never really seen that before. I thought it was kind of like a children’s tale-type thing. I got down there and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. People actually do wear those,’” Politza said. “I think I was expecting it to be a desert-type feel and it wasn’t. It was really green and pretty. I’m really excited.”