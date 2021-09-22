Valpo distance standout Kaylie Politza commits to Oklahoma State

VALPARAISO — Kaylie Politza trusted her instincts.
The Valparaiso senior committed to Oklahoma State last week but the public announcement via Instagram was only a confirmation of the private feelings that have been there a while.
“They’ve been at the top of my list for quite some time now. When I took the visit there, the girls were incredible and the coaches were absolutely awesome,” she said. “It was just a gut feeling.”
She also considered Colorado, Wake Forest and Illinois.
Oklahoma State is ranked No. 23 in the latest national coaches poll, No. 2 in the Midwest Region. The Cowgirls were Big 12 champs in cross country in 2019.
The program recruits globally, with rostered cross country and track athletes from Greece, France, Germany, Israel, Australia, Finland, Lithuania and around the U.S.
“They have a really awesome atmosphere and they develop middle distance runners very well,” Politza said. “I know there’s going to be great competition anywhere I go so I think it’s pretty cool that they have such a wide variety of talented runners. It’ll be a really great experience.”
A unique opportunity to major in coaching science was a draw to Oklahoma State. Politza hopes to coach at the college level in the future, after a professional running career.
“One day, I was by the edge of the pool helping my sister (Gabi) with her swim workout and I thought, ‘Wow, I could really see myself being a coach,” she said. “I don’t think I could just stop being in the running world because it’s my passion and I love it so much. I would be able to share knowledge with younger runners. It would be so fun, more fun than a job, I think.”
Politza, who transferred to Valparaiso from Lemont High School in Illinois before her junior season, finished 11th at last season’s state meet. She was fifth in Class 2A in Illinois as a sophomore and 12th as a freshman. She had a second-place finish in the 800-meter run in the spring, while also qualifying for the track state meet with two Vikings relay teams.
She took her official visit to Stillwater on Aug. 20. It was a little different than what she’s used to in the Chicagoland area.
“People actually wear cowboy hats and cowboy boots. I’d never really seen that before. I thought it was kind of like a children’s tale-type thing. I got down there and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. People actually do wear those,’” Politza said. “I think I was expecting it to be a desert-type feel and it wasn’t. It was really green and pretty. I’m really excited.”
The class of 2022 had much of its recruiting cycle delayed by the pandemic. Officials visits didn’t happen until this summer and a usually years-long affair was condensed into a few months. Politza said she’s happy to have made a decision.
She can now turn her focus to her longtime goal of qualifying for the Nike Cross Nationals.
“I started thinking about the recruiting process midway through my sophomore year. I got myself so excited about it. To think that I finally got to commit, it’s really awesome. I spent so much time being so excited about it and it’s finally here,” she said. “I had a lot of fun with it. It was really great to see a lot of new places and meet a lot of new people. It was definitely a fun ride.”
