Valpo falls to Charlotte in men's basketball

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo can't hold on against Charlotte: Jahmir Young scored 26 points and made a layup with 20 seconds remaining to lead Charlotte to a 68-67 win over Valparaiso on Saturday at the Athletics-Recreation Center. After Young's basket, Jahmir Cannon added two free throws before Kobe King hit a 3-pointer at the end for Valpo. Austin Butler had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte (5-4). King had 17 points for Valpo (5-6), which came from 11 down to lead 64-62 with less than a minute remaining. Sheldon Edwards added 16 points for the Beacons. Trevor Anderson had 12 points and six rebounds.
PRO HOCKEY
Hawks fall to Leafs: David Kampf took a lucky carom off the end boards and scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over the visiting Blackhawks on Saturday night. As Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen went behind his net to stop Morgan Rielly’s shot into the zone, the puck bounced to Kampf, who scored an easy goal against his former team. Lankinen gave up five goals on 26 shots. Jonathan Toews, Connor Murphy, Dominik Kubalik and Jake McCabe scored for the Blackhawks.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Navy surprises Army: Quarterback Tai Lavatai ran for two touchdowns and Navy's defense limited Army to 57-second-half yards and a season-low 232 overall in a 17-13 victory Saturday in a game played at the Meadowlands to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Navy (4-8) played a complete game, outgaining Army (8-4) on the ground and overall, controlling the clock and converting three big plays, two on fourth-down, that led to all its points. The Navy defense made the big play at the end, stopping Army quarterback Christian Anderson a yard short at the Navy 46 on fourth down with 91 seconds left. Bijan Nichols added a 43-yard field goal for Navy, which struggled against a schedule that featured 11 bowl-bound teams. Navy ends the season with a rivalry win, while Army will face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl.
PRO SOCCER
NYCC wins MLS Cup: Alex Callens converted his penalty and New York City FC won its first MLS Cup title in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with the host Portland Timbers on Saturday. Golden Boot winner Valentin "Taty" Castellanos scored in the opening half and it appeared that NYCFC was on its way to the league championship in regulation, but Portland's Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time. After the teams went scoreless in extra time, Callen's penalty sealed NYCFC's 4-2 shootout victory. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson saved attempts from Mora and Diego Valeri. NYCFC celebrated in front of the goal after Callens converted, while Valeri lay in the center of the field in disbelief. A group of New York players broke off from the party to salute their fans, grouped in the opposite corner of the stadium.