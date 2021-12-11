Valpo falls to Charlotte in men's basketball

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo can't hold on against Charlotte: Jahmir Young scored 26 points and made a layup with 20 seconds remaining to lead Charlotte to a 68-67 win over Valparaiso on Saturday at the Athletics-Recreation Center. After Young's basket, Jahmir Cannon added two free throws before Kobe King hit a 3-pointer at the end for Valpo. Austin Butler had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte (5-4). King had 17 points for Valpo (5-6), which came from 11 down to lead 64-62 with less than a minute remaining. Sheldon Edwards added 16 points for the Beacons. Trevor Anderson had 12 points and six rebounds.

PRO HOCKEY

Hawks fall to Leafs: David Kampf took a lucky carom off the end boards and scored with 1:20 left in the third period to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over the visiting Blackhawks on Saturday night. As Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen went behind his net to stop Morgan Rielly’s shot into the zone, the puck bounced to Kampf, who scored an easy goal against his former team. Lankinen gave up five goals on 26 shots. Jonathan Toews, Connor Murphy, Dominik Kubalik and Jake McCabe scored for the Blackhawks.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL