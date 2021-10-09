Valpo football falls at St. Thomas

Schenk leads in Vegas: Adam Schenk and Matthew Wolff both took a while to get started in the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. It's how they finished that put them into the final group with a chance to win. Both figured that's how it will unfold Sunday at the suddenly windy TPC Summerlin. Schenk let the wind do the work for a driver onto the green at the par-4 15th, setting up three birdies over his last four holes for a 5-under 66 and a one-shot lead, the second time in his last five starts he has held the 54-hole lead. The daunting presence behind him was Wolff, who drove the 15th green with a 3-wood and then blistered a drive so far down the par-5 16th hole that he had a pitching wedge for his second shot for eagle and carried him to a 65. Sam Burns, another imposing figure coming off a victory last week in Mississippi, got it backward. He went out in 32 and was in the lead until he played the par 5s in 1 over and failed to convert on the short 15th. He had to settle for a 68 and was two shots behind, along with Andrew Putnam (66) and Chad Ramey (69).