Valpo football falls at St. Thomas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo can't overcome deficit, loses on road: Valparaiso rallied in the fourth quarter, but couldn't entirely overcome an 17-point deficit and lost 20-13 to Division I newcomer St. Thomas Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota. After Brian Bartholomew gave Valpo (1-5, 1-2 Pioneer Football League) a 3-0 lead with a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter, St. Thomas ran off the next 20 points. Bartholomew added a 31-yard field goal and Ben Nimz threw a 35-yard TD pass to Braden Contreras to pull Valpo within seven in the fourth quarter, but the Tommies (3-1, 2-1) held on for the win. Nimz passed for 177 yards and Jaxon Peifer had 14 tackles for Valpo, which had 14 penalties for 177 yards.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger grabs Xfinity win: AJ Allmendinger charged into the semifinal round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with an overtime victory in the elimination race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Allmendinger improved to 3-0 on the hybrid road course/oval added to the NASCAR schedule in 2018. Allmendinger took the lead for the first time with 20 laps remaining and had the win in sight — he had a nine-second lead — when Tommy Joe Martins brought out the caution with four laps remaining. It pushed the race into overtime for a two-lap sprint to the finish and Allmendinger got the jump on the restart and cruised to a 3.192-second victory over reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric. It was Allmendinger's fifth win of the season, tying his career high set in 2006 when Allmendinger raced in Champ Car.
GOLF
Schenk leads in Vegas: Adam Schenk and Matthew Wolff both took a while to get started in the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. It's how they finished that put them into the final group with a chance to win. Both figured that's how it will unfold Sunday at the suddenly windy TPC Summerlin. Schenk let the wind do the work for a driver onto the green at the par-4 15th, setting up three birdies over his last four holes for a 5-under 66 and a one-shot lead, the second time in his last five starts he has held the 54-hole lead. The daunting presence behind him was Wolff, who drove the 15th green with a 3-wood and then blistered a drive so far down the par-5 16th hole that he had a pitching wedge for his second shot for eagle and carried him to a 65. Sam Burns, another imposing figure coming off a victory last week in Mississippi, got it backward. He went out in 32 and was in the lead until he played the par 5s in 1 over and failed to convert on the short 15th. He had to settle for a 68 and was two shots behind, along with Andrew Putnam (66) and Chad Ramey (69).