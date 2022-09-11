Valpo football falls to Illinois State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo falls to Illinois State on road: Mason Kaplan passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns as Valparaiso pushed Illinois State to the limit before falling 28-21 Saturday night in Normal, Illinois. The Redbirds (2-1) picked off passes to end the last two Beacons drives after Valpo cut the deficit to 28-21 on Kaplan's 14-yard TD pass to Evan Jernigan with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game. Kaplan also threw an 8-yard TD pass to Matt Ross and Valpo's other score came on Caleb Rao's recovery of a muffed punt in the end zone. Valpo was limited to 65 yards on 42 rushes. Ben Hines led the Beacons defense with 15 tackles.

Georgia moves up to No. 1: Georgia has reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend. The defending national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. It took them two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama, which needed a late field goal to hold off Texas, received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one. No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places. Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. And Southern California jumped three places to No. 7. Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8 to snap a streak of 80 straight poll appearances.

Nebraska fires Frost: Nebraska has fired football coach Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The situation was so dire that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before Frost's contract buyout would have been cut in half. The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home on Saturday night. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. Alberts said there was no attempt to negotiate a lower buyout and that Frost would receive the $15 million owed to him.

PRO BASKETBALL

Aces edge Sun in WNBA Finals opener: A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the visiting Connecticut Sun 67-64 Sunday in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals The Aces staved off a late run by the Sun, who erased a seven-point deficit with 1:24 left when Alyssa Thomas hit back-to-back shots to pull Connecticut within three. But DeWanna Bonner’s desperation 3-point attempt to tie the game fell short as time expired. Chelsea Gray finished with 21 points for Las Vegas, while Jackie Young chipped in 11. Thomas led Connecticut with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

PRO GOLF

Lowry holds off McIlroy at Wentworth: Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole and then had to wait to see if Rory McIlroy could produce something special to force a playoff at Wentworth. McIlroy had an eagle putt on the last hole that stopped an inch short as Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship at Virginia Water, England. McIlroy and Jon Rahm tied for second, one shot back. The tournament was reduced to 54 holes with no play on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Lowry finished with a 7-under 65 for a 17-under total of 199.

Ewing takes LPGA title: Ally Ewing ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati.

Harrington earns another Champions win: Padraig Harrington built a comfortable lead and even a few mistakes at the end couldn't keep him from winning the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis for his third title this year on the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington had seven birdies in a closing round of 3-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Y.E. Yang (66) at Norwood Hill Golf Club.