Valpo football falls to Marist in overtime

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo rallies late, but loses in OT: Valparaiso rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter before losing 27-24 to Marist in overtime on Homecoming Saturday at Brown Field. Robert Washington had touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards for Valpo (1-4, 1-1 Pioneer Football League), while Nick Orekoya added a 1-yard scoring carry. Brian Bartholomew kicked a 25-yard field goal in OT for the Beacons, but Marist (1-2, 1-0) then won it on Max Mazzella's 25-yard TD catch. Washington finished with 27 carries for 149 yards. Evan Annis had nine tackles for Valpo. The Beacons return to action next Saturday against St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
IUN's Mohiuddin earns historic win: Indiana Northwest's Zakaria Mohiuddin, a Lake Central grad, became just the second RedHawks male runner to win an invitational title. He took first in the Olde English Invite hosted by Beloit College. The first IUN male runner to win an invite was Tim Huber at Earlham in 2015.
PRO GOLF
Rookie leads PGA event: California rookie Sahith Theegala began the back nine at Country Club of Jackson with three straight birdies, had an eagle chip spin 360 degrees around the cup and finished with a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the PGA's Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Cameron Tringale had a pair of eagles from long range with his putter and his wedge and matched his career best on the PGA Tour with a 62. He was one shot behind, along with Sam Burns and Denny McCarthy, who each shot 65. Theegala was at 18-under 198.
Park, Ko share LPGA lead: Inbee Park birdied three of her last five holes to match Jin Young Ko with a 6-under 65 and the leave two top South Koreans in the world tied for the lead in the ShopRite LPGA in Galloway, New Jersey. Ko, the No. 2 player in the world, played in the morning on the windy Bay Course at Seaview and ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the front nine. She had to settle for only one bogey on the back nine and was the first to post at 11-under 131. Park is the No. 3 player in the world and putted well all day, her hallmark. She holed a 30-foot birdie on No. 6 and had a 6-foot par save on the next hole.