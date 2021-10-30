Valpo football falls to San Diego

San Diego scores late to edge Valpo: Mason Randall threw for one touchdown and ran for the decisive score, the San Diego defense allowed just 57 total yards and the Toreros rallied to defeat visiting Valparaiso 21-14 on Saturday. Randall's 15-yard run and subsequent two-point conversion pass with 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Toreros (5-4, 5-1 Pioneer Football League) their first lead of the game. Back in the first quarter, it was Randall's pass that was intercepted by Jamauri Jackson and returned 83 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead for Valparaiso (2-6, 2-3). San Diego's defense made the comeback possible, holding the Beacons to 14 yards over the final three quarters. Ben Washington carried 15 times for 64 yards, 28 coming on a touchdown run that gave Valpo a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Bulls hand Jazz first loss: DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 32 points, Zach LaVine added 26 and the Bulls handed the Utah Jazz their first loss, 107-99. The Bulls grabbed a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and hung on after the Jazz pulled within five in the closing minutes. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell hit two free throws to cut it to 100-95 with 1:39 remaining. Nikola Vucevic answered with a 3 for Chicago and, after Rudy Gobert scored for the Jazz, drove for a layup to make it 105-97 with just under a minute remaining. DeRozan, whose previous high was 26 points, made 13 of 22 shots. LaVine, playing with a torn ligament in his left thumb, scored eight in the fourth quarter. Vucevic finished with 16 points — despite shooting 4 of 19 — and 12 rebounds, and the Bulls (5-1) took out the NBA’s lone remaining undefeated team.