Valpo football rolls past Dayton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo pulls away to beat Dayton: Valparaiso rode a 31-point second half to a 45-28 Pioneer Football League win over Dayton Saturday afternoon at Brown Field. Valpo (2-5, 2-2) outscored the Flyers 17-0 in the third quarter to erase a 20-14 deficit. Valpo won for just the fourth time in the series against 26 losses, and had its largest margin of victory over the Flyers. Ben Nimz threw for a career-high 233 yards and two TDs for Valpo and Braden Contreras had four catches for 118 yards. Robert Washington ran for three touchdowns and Jamauri Jackson had Valpo's first pick-six since 2018.
PRO GOLF
Matsuyama leads in Japan: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan, after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole to make things interesting heading into the final round. Matsuyama trailed by a stroke after the first round, led by one after the second and had a 54-hole total of 10-under 200 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course. Cameron Tringale, who also shot 68, trailed by three strokes going to the final hole Saturday but his birdie and Matsuyama's bogey reduced the lead to just one. Sebastian Munoz (68), Brendan Steele (70) and Matt Wallace (70), were tied for third, four strokes behind Matsuyama. British Open champion Collin Morikawa, who shot 67 with a chip-in eagle on 18 and was six strokes behind, said he added a new shot to his repertoire on the par-5 sixth hole. But it's not one that he wants to repeat.
Flesch ahead in Champions: Steve Flesch birdied the par-4 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker on Saturday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events. Flesch reached 13-under 131 with his second straight bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He has played the back nine in 9 under. “I did a lot of the same stuff as yesterday,” Flesch said. “I didn’t get off to a quick start, I parred the first five, but then when I got to six, I made a nice birdie and played another great back nine today.” The 54-year-old Flesch won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone senior title. He won four times on the PGA Tour. “I’ve just been kind of playing this week like I have the last, I guess, two months,” Flesch said. “I’m not hitting shots I don’t feel comfortable hitting. I’m just kind of, I hate the term `playing within myself,′ but I’m just hitting shots I know I can pull off and I’m not taking unnecessary chances.” Langer, the 64-year-old German star who leads the Charles Schwab Cup points standings, also had a 67. He won the Richmond event in 2017.