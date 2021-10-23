Valpo football rolls past Dayton

Flesch ahead in Champions: Steve Flesch birdied the par-4 18th hole for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker on Saturday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events. Flesch reached 13-under 131 with his second straight bogey-free round on The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. He has played the back nine in 9 under. “I did a lot of the same stuff as yesterday,” Flesch said. “I didn’t get off to a quick start, I parred the first five, but then when I got to six, I made a nice birdie and played another great back nine today.” The 54-year-old Flesch won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone senior title. He won four times on the PGA Tour. “I’ve just been kind of playing this week like I have the last, I guess, two months,” Flesch said. “I’m not hitting shots I don’t feel comfortable hitting. I’m just kind of, I hate the term `playing within myself,′ but I’m just hitting shots I know I can pull off and I’m not taking unnecessary chances.” Langer, the 64-year-old German star who leads the Charles Schwab Cup points standings, also had a 67. He won the Richmond event in 2017.