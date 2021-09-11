Valpo football shut out at North Dakota State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo blanked by nationally ranked North Dakota State: North Dakota Statem ranked in the top five of both FCS national polls, rushed for 458 yards en route to a 64-0 win over Valparaiso on Saturday afternoon. Kohlton Sherman had 10 tackles for Valpo (0-2) and Adam Mekky added seven. The Beacons open their home schedule at 1 p.m. next Saturday against Dartmouth.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo splits two matches: Valparaiso beat host Toledo 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-11 before falling 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 to South Dakota State at the Blue & Gold Classic. Senior outside Jillie Grant made the all-tourney team for the Beacons, who finished 2-1 along with Toledo and South Dakota State. Grant had 31 kills and 26 digs on the day, while Rylee Cookerly contributed 43 digs. Cookerly has 2,713 digs, sixth in NCAA history.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valpo opens with win: Claire Czerwonka's 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles highlighted Valparaiso's season-opening 7-0 win over visiting Holy Cross (Ind.).

AUTO RACING