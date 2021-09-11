Valpo football shut out at North Dakota State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo blanked by nationally ranked North Dakota State: North Dakota Statem ranked in the top five of both FCS national polls, rushed for 458 yards en route to a 64-0 win over Valparaiso on Saturday afternoon. Kohlton Sherman had 10 tackles for Valpo (0-2) and Adam Mekky added seven. The Beacons open their home schedule at 1 p.m. next Saturday against Dartmouth.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo splits two matches: Valparaiso beat host Toledo 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-11 before falling 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 to South Dakota State at the Blue & Gold Classic. Senior outside Jillie Grant made the all-tourney team for the Beacons, who finished 2-1 along with Toledo and South Dakota State. Grant had 31 kills and 26 digs on the day, while Rylee Cookerly contributed 43 digs. Cookerly has 2,713 digs, sixth in NCAA history.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Valpo opens with win: Claire Czerwonka's 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles highlighted Valparaiso's season-opening 7-0 win over visiting Holy Cross (Ind.).
AUTO RACING
Gragson earns Xfinity win: Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley in Richmond, Virigina, to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Gragson, driving in the race with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., ended a 49-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington. His second victory of the season and fourth of his career gives him momentum into the playoffs. Just one race remains before the field is set for the 12-driver postseason. Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Gragson teammate Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst.
PRO GOLF
Tanigawa, Barron share Champions lead: Ken Tanigawa had two front-nine eagles in a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. Tanigawa eagled the par-5 second and eighth holes in a front-nine 30 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Rod Pampling (66) and Alex Cejka (67) were a stroke back, and Jim Furyk (68) was 7 under with Vijay Singh (69), Rocco Mediate (67), Dicky Pride (67) and Wes Short Jr. (69).