Valpo football, soccer players honored

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo's Kaplan earns national honor: Valparaiso quarterback Mason Kaplan was named FCS National Freshman of the Week by Stats Perform on Monday. The redshirt freshman passed for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 44 yards and another TD, as the Beacons came from 14 points down to beat San Diego 28-21 on Saturday. Valpo (2-2, 1-0 Pioneer Football League) is off this weekend and returns to action at Presbyterian on Oct. 8.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Three Beacons earn Valley awards: Valparaiso won three of the Missouri Valley Conference's four weekly women's soccer awards after going 2-0 in league play. Chesterton grad Addy Joiner was named Offensive Player of the Week, Nicole Norfolk is Defensive Player of the Week and Nikki Coryell is Goalkeeper of the Week. Joyner had a goal in each win. Norfolk played all 180 minutes at center-back and helped to limit UIC and Drake to a combined six shots on goal, and also had the game-winning goal against UIC. Coryell had six saves in earning a pair of shutouts.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA to honor Russell: The NBA has announced it will retire the No. 6 jersey across the league in honor of Celtics great Bill Russell, who died this summer at the age of 88. Every team is also wearing a No. 6 patch on its jerseys this season. Russell won 11 NBA championships in 13 years. The last two were as a player-coach and the first Black head coach in any of the major U.S. team sports. The Celtics have other tributes planned this season that have yet to be announced.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR's Johnson says he's scaling back: Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson told The Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family. He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events. The 47-year-old says he has no idea what his racing schedule will look like, or whether he'll run any IndyCar races next season. He wants to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans with NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports, and has interest in “The Double” of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. But he also wants to travel with his family and perhaps spend a year living abroad.