Valpo football star Cooper Jones excels in basketball, waits for shot at regional title
BOYS BASKETBALL

Valpo football star Cooper Jones excels in basketball, waits for shot at regional title

Merrillville/Valpo boys basketball (Valpo regional feature)

Valparaiso's standout defensive lineman Cooper Jones is also a solid basketball player. The junior is averaging 9.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season and hopes to guide the Vikings to a regional title whenever the IHSAA resumes the boys basketball state tournament.

 John Luke, File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Cooper Jones has been waiting for this moment almost his entire life, and he'll have to wait even longer.

The IHSAA postponed the boys basketball state tournament Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic so, for now, the junior forward will have to table his aspirations of adding to Valparaiso's rich basketball history.

Jones, who has been a steady presence on the court, is also one of the top football players in the state and doesn't really need to be on the hardwood. The consensus three-star defensive lineman led the Vikings to a runner-up finish in the Class 5A state final in the fall and has scholarship offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Purdue, Indiana and Iowa.

However, his success on the gridiron hasn’t dwindled his love of the court.

“I’ve been playing basketball forever, since I was little,” Jones said. “I didn’t start football until seventh grade. I was just throwing in the backyard. But I’ve been playing basketball ever since first grade.”

The junior acknowledged that he is better at football than basketball but said he doesn’t play either sport for personal accolades. Jones just wants to win, no matter the surface, and his commitment has helped Valparaiso advance to the regional round.

He scored a team-high 20 points in the Vikings’ sectional semifinal win over Portage and followed it up with 11 points in a dramatic, one-point victory against rival Chesterton to clinch the program’s 53rd sectional crown.

Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman praised Jones for continuing to improve throughout his prep career and becoming one of his squad’s most consistent players. The junior is averaging 9.4 points and a team-high 8.0 rebounds per game. He also ranks third on the team with 45 assists and has notched 22 steals.

“He’s been a part of the varsity basketball program for three years,” Coolman said. “Even as a freshman, he got survival experience by hitting game-winning free throws. So, it’s just been so cool to see his development from an excitable young freshman to now, where he’s got a great leadership role.”

The command Jones brings to the basketball program is also evident with the football team. He has already been named a captain for the 2020 football season, and Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall said the junior can often galvanize his peers because he doesn’t think too much of himself.

In the fall, Jones guided Valparaiso to a 13-1 record and its first state final appearance in 18 years. He recorded 56 tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one pass deflection and one blocked punt. He was named The Times Defensive Player of the Year and could have used his stellar campaign to further his recruiting process.

Lake Central at Valparaiso football (Valpo regional feature)

Valparaiso junior Cooper Jones, who has scholarship offers from Ohio State and Michigan, was selected as The Times Defensive Player of the Year in the fall.

But instead, he’s gearing up for the Vikings’ biggest game of the year, whenever that may be, alongside his little brother. Mason Jones is a freshman at Valparaiso and also competes on the football and boys basketball teams.

“It’s one of the last few years that he’s going to have a chance to play a sport with his brother,” Marshall said. “It’ll be football and basketball for both of them, hopefully, this year and next. But after that, there’s no guarantee that he’s going to play sports with his brother again.”

If the state tournament resumes, the Vikings (17-8) will square off against Merrillville (12-12) and star junior guard Keon Thompson Jr. in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional. Valparaiso edged past the Pirates 55-52 on Jan. 31, and Jones believes a total team effort is needed to down them once again and ultimately win the school's first regional crown since 2004.

“My dad said it last night. ‘You’ve been working your whole life to win this. Ever since you were little, you’ve been putting in the time to try to win this regional,’” Cooper Jones said. “So, it’s kind of cool to think about if we’re able to do it — when we’re able to do it — how much (work) not only my brother and I have put in, but how much the whole team has put in to make this happen.”

