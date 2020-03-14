Valpo football star Cooper Jones excels in basketball, waits for shot at regional title

But instead, he’s gearing up for the Vikings’ biggest game of the year, whenever that may be, alongside his little brother. Mason Jones is a freshman at Valparaiso and also competes on the football and boys basketball teams.

“It’s one of the last few years that he’s going to have a chance to play a sport with his brother,” Marshall said. “It’ll be football and basketball for both of them, hopefully, this year and next. But after that, there’s no guarantee that he’s going to play sports with his brother again.”

If the state tournament resumes, the Vikings (17-8) will square off against Merrillville (12-12) and star junior guard Keon Thompson Jr. in the Class 4A Michigan City Regional. Valparaiso edged past the Pirates 55-52 on Jan. 31, and Jones believes a total team effort is needed to down them once again and ultimately win the school's first regional crown since 2004.

“My dad said it last night. ‘You’ve been working your whole life to win this. Ever since you were little, you’ve been putting in the time to try to win this regional,’” Cooper Jones said. “So, it’s kind of cool to think about if we’re able to do it — when we’re able to do it — how much (work) not only my brother and I have put in, but how much the whole team has put in to make this happen.”