Valpo football welcomes newcomers during national signing period

  • Updated
  • 0
Valparaiso Beacons logo
Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

Here is a list of Valparaiso University football recruits for the class of 2023 with name, position, height, weight, hometown and high school:

Jon Henderson, DB, 5-11, 180, Macedonia, Ohio (Nordonia)

Max Carter, TE, 6-5, 230, Camarillo, Calif. (Adolfo)

Adrian Divcic, DL, 6-4, 255, Trinity, Fla. (J.W. Mitchell)

Matt Cotterman, LB, 6-3, 225, Germantown, Ohio (Valley View)

Anthony Hightower, WR/DB, 5-11, 171, Youngtown, Ohio (Boardman)

Connor Dickson, DB, 6-0, 185, Libertyville, Ill. (Libertyville)

Niko Paic, DL, 6-2, 285, Crown Point, Ind. (Crown Point)

Wade Abrams, LB 6-0, 200, Fox River Grove, Ill. (Cary-Grove)

Cam Harbaugh, QB, 6-1, 210, Mountville, Pa. (Hempfield)

Matthew Francisco, DL, 6-3, 230, Bolingbrook, Ill. (Bolingbrook)

Jason Harden, DL, 6-2, 225, Chula Vista, Calif. (Mater Dei Catholic)

Rowan Keefe, QB, 6-3, 185, Park Ridge, Ill. (Maine South)

Bryce Koteles, OL, 6-2, 285, Shelby Township, Mich. (Utica)

Brenden Freiermuth, LB 6-2, 215, Hastings, Minn. (Hastings)

Frank Bartell, DB, 5-10, 205, Park Ridge, Ill. (Maine South)

Justin Jurmu, WR/LB/TE, 6-1, 205, Marquette, Mich. (Marquette Senior)

Jeffery Vercher, RB, 5-9, 195, Nashville, Tenn. (Franklin Road Academy)

Watson Allan, OL, 6-1, 285, Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest HS)

Clayton Fliss, OL, 6-6, 255, Oconomowoc, Wis. (Oconomowoc)

Owen Cherry, DB, 6-1, 200, La Grange, Ill. (Lyons Township)

Mathew Logan, OL, 6-3, 290, Poplar Grove, Ill. (Boylan Catholic)

Matt Martin, WR, 5-10, 150, San Diego, Calif. (Mission Hills)

Keagan Henschel, LB, 5-11, 200, Fond du Lac, Wis. (Fond du Lac)

Owen Semp, WR, 6-2, 175, Novi, Mich. (Detroit Catholic Central)

Akim Abdur-Rahim, DB, 6-1, 180, Indianapolis, Ind. (Pike)

Alex Goworowski, LB, 6-3, 220, Chicago, Ill. (Saint Patrick)

Aaron Larkins, RB, 6-0, 190, Plainfield, Ill. (Plainfield Central)

Matt Molnar, DL, 6-3, 235, Avon Lake, Ohio (St. Edward)

Grady Hickey, WR, 5-9, 175, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Chaparral)

Amar Elmore, DL, 6-2, 250, Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler)

Christian Hilton, LB, 6-2, 220, Fairfax, Va. (Woodson) 

Gabe Watkins-Daigle, OL, 6-3, 270, Sahuarita, Ariz. (Walden Grove)

Chase Randall, DL, 6-1, 275, Tucson, Ariz. (Canyon Del Oro)

Ryan Mann, RB, 5-11, 210, Vernon Hills, Ill. (Vernon Hills)

