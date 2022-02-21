Valpo football welcomes newcomers during national signing period

Here is a list of Valparaiso University football recruits for the class of 2023 with name, position, height, weight, hometown and high school:
Jon Henderson, DB, 5-11, 180, Macedonia, Ohio (Nordonia)
Max Carter, TE, 6-5, 230, Camarillo, Calif. (Adolfo)
Adrian Divcic, DL, 6-4, 255, Trinity, Fla. (J.W. Mitchell)
Matt Cotterman, LB, 6-3, 225, Germantown, Ohio (Valley View)
Anthony Hightower, WR/DB, 5-11, 171, Youngtown, Ohio (Boardman)
Connor Dickson, DB, 6-0, 185, Libertyville, Ill. (Libertyville)
Niko Paic, DL, 6-2, 285, Crown Point, Ind. (Crown Point)
Wade Abrams, LB 6-0, 200, Fox River Grove, Ill. (Cary-Grove)
Cam Harbaugh, QB, 6-1, 210, Mountville, Pa. (Hempfield)
Matthew Francisco, DL, 6-3, 230, Bolingbrook, Ill. (Bolingbrook)
Jason Harden, DL, 6-2, 225, Chula Vista, Calif. (Mater Dei Catholic)
Rowan Keefe, QB, 6-3, 185, Park Ridge, Ill. (Maine South)
Bryce Koteles, OL, 6-2, 285, Shelby Township, Mich. (Utica)
Brenden Freiermuth, LB 6-2, 215, Hastings, Minn. (Hastings)
Frank Bartell, DB, 5-10, 205, Park Ridge, Ill. (Maine South)
Justin Jurmu, WR/LB/TE, 6-1, 205, Marquette, Mich. (Marquette Senior)
Jeffery Vercher, RB, 5-9, 195, Nashville, Tenn. (Franklin Road Academy)
Watson Allan, OL, 6-1, 285, Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest HS)
Clayton Fliss, OL, 6-6, 255, Oconomowoc, Wis. (Oconomowoc)
Owen Cherry, DB, 6-1, 200, La Grange, Ill. (Lyons Township)
Mathew Logan, OL, 6-3, 290, Poplar Grove, Ill. (Boylan Catholic)
Matt Martin, WR, 5-10, 150, San Diego, Calif. (Mission Hills)
Keagan Henschel, LB, 5-11, 200, Fond du Lac, Wis. (Fond du Lac)
Owen Semp, WR, 6-2, 175, Novi, Mich. (Detroit Catholic Central)
Akim Abdur-Rahim, DB, 6-1, 180, Indianapolis, Ind. (Pike)
Alex Goworowski, LB, 6-3, 220, Chicago, Ill. (Saint Patrick)
Aaron Larkins, RB, 6-0, 190, Plainfield, Ill. (Plainfield Central)
Matt Molnar, DL, 6-3, 235, Avon Lake, Ohio (St. Edward)
Grady Hickey, WR, 5-9, 175, Scottsdale, Ariz. (Chaparral)
Amar Elmore, DL, 6-2, 250, Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler)
Christian Hilton, LB, 6-2, 220, Fairfax, Va. (Woodson)
Gabe Watkins-Daigle, OL, 6-3, 270, Sahuarita, Ariz. (Walden Grove)
Chase Randall, DL, 6-1, 275, Tucson, Ariz. (Canyon Del Oro)
Ryan Mann, RB, 5-11, 210, Vernon Hills, Ill. (Vernon Hills)