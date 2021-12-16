Valpo institutes mask mandate for basketball games at the ARC

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Masks required at Valpo home games: Valparaiso announced Thursday night that all spectators and event staff — regardless of vaccination status — must wear face masks at home basketball games at the Athletics-Recreation Center until further notice "due to the rising numbers of COVID cases in Indiana and Porter County." The first game for which the new mandate will apply will be the Beacons' men's contest against Eastern Michigan on Monday.
PRO BASEBALL
Ex-RailCats coach hired by Pirates: Former RailCats coach Andy Haines has been hired as the Pittsburgh Pirates' hitting coach. Haines replaces Rick Eckstein, who was fired in August. Haines spent the last three seasons as the hitting coach in Milwaukee before being let go in October. He got his start in professional baseball as a coach with the RailCats in 2005-06. His first job in MLB was as assistant hitting coach for the Cubs in 2017-18. Haines joins one of the worst offensive teams in the major leagues. The Pirates finished last in the majors in runs, home runs and slugging percentage in 2021, and in the bottom six in batting average and on-base plus slugging on their way to a third straight last-place finish in the NL Central.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo's Dugan honored: Valpo junior Kiley Dugan was named a Second Team Scholar All-North/Central Region honoree by United Soccer Coaches. Dugan also earned Second Team All-Region honors United Soccer Coaches. A two-time All-MVC honoree as well, Dugan played 1,258 minutes this fall, the most of any Valpo forward. In the classroom, Dugan maintains a 3.566 cumulative GPA as an English education and secondary education major.
TRACK AND FIELD
Whittaker added to PNW coaching staff: Tommy Whittaker was named associate head track and field coach at Purdue Northwest. Whittaker served as head cross country/assistant track and field coach at NCAA Division II McKendree in Illinois before being hired at PNW. At McKendree, Whittaker focused primarily on sprints, hurdles, relays, middle distance and distance athletes. Whittaker coached 13 All-Midwest Region selections and seven national qualifiers at McKendree.