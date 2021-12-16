Valpo institutes mask mandate for basketball games at the ARC

Masks required at Valpo home games: Valparaiso announced Thursday night that all spectators and event staff — regardless of vaccination status — must wear face masks at home basketball games at the Athletics-Recreation Center until further notice "due to the rising numbers of COVID cases in Indiana and Porter County." The first game for which the new mandate will apply will be the Beacons' men's contest against Eastern Michigan on Monday.

Ex-RailCats coach hired by Pirates: Former RailCats coach Andy Haines has been hired as the Pittsburgh Pirates' hitting coach. Haines replaces Rick Eckstein, who was fired in August. Haines spent the last three seasons as the hitting coach in Milwaukee before being let go in October. He got his start in professional baseball as a coach with the RailCats in 2005-06. His first job in MLB was as assistant hitting coach for the Cubs in 2017-18. Haines joins one of the worst offensive teams in the major leagues. The Pirates finished last in the majors in runs, home runs and slugging percentage in 2021, and in the bottom six in batting average and on-base plus slugging on their way to a third straight last-place finish in the NL Central.