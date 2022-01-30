Valpo men lose at Southern Illinois

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo falls at Southern Illinois: Valparaiso fell behind by 17 points at halftime and couldn't recover in a 77-55 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Southern Illinois in Carbondale on Sunday. Ben Krikke scored 20 points and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds for Valpo (10-12, 3-7), which trailed 43-26 at the break. Kobe King added 14 points for the Beacons and Kevion Taylor scored 11. Taylor's streak of games with at least one made 3-pointer ended at 84 as he was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. The Beacons return to action Wednesday at home against Evansville.

Wilkins, Drake knock off Loyola: Merrillville grad D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points to propel Drake to a 77-68 MVC victory over Loyola. Michigan City's ShanQuan Hemphill scored 10 off the bench for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2), who pulled into a tie for the league lead with the Ramblers (16-4, 7-2). Chris Knight paced Loyola with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

No. 20 Notre Dame rolls to win: Freshman Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 30 points and No. 20 Notre Dame breezed to a 74-61 home victory over Boston College. Miles sank 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

MEN'S HOCKEY

Colliton to coach Canada at Olympics: Former Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton has been elevated to head coach of Canada's men's hockey team for the Beijing Olympics after Claude Julien was sidelined by an injury. Hockey Canada says Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during training camp in Switzerland, and medical staff determined he won't be able to fly to China for the Games. Colliton was previously an assistant coach for the team.

MEN'S SOCCER

Canada stuns U.S.: Canada beat the United States for just the second time in 37 years, a 2-0 victory n Hamilton, Ontario, on goals by Cyle Larin and Sam Adekugbe to take another big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The U.S stumbled on the road for the fourth time in five qualifiers but remains on track to return to the World Cup if it wins its remaining two home games, the first a chilly encounter with El Salvador on Wednesday night in what could be sub-zero temperatures at St. Paul, Minnesota.

PRO GOLF

Ko takes LPGA event: Lydia Ko pulled ahead with a birdie on the 15th hole and matched scores with Danielle Kang the rest of the way, closing with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory on a chilly Sunday in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Boca Raton, Florida. Kang, who closed with a 68, was trying to win back-to-back for the second time in three years. She won the season-opening Tournament of Champions a week ago in Orlando. Nelly Korda closed with a 70 and tied for 20th, a result that is expected to drop her from No. 1 in the women’s world ranking. Jin Young Ko, who skipped both Florida events to stay home in South Korea, would return to No. 1.

Hovland wins playoff in Dubai: Viktor Hovland beat Richard Bland with a birdie on the first playoff hole in the Dubai Desert Classic after Rory McIlroy bogeyed the final to finish a stroke back.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0