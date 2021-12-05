Valpo men, women win in basketball

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo wins on road: Thomas Kithier scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting as Valparaiso beat Western Michigan 71-60 Sunday in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Sheldon Edwards added 15 points for Valpo (4-5) and Trevion Anderson had 11. Merrillville grad Mileek McMillan, who played four seasons at Valpo, had 12 points and seven rebounds for Western. The Beacons return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Athletics-Recreation Center against East-West.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo drops to 0-7 with loss: Valparaiso cut a 17-point, second-half deficit to one before falling 69-53 to host Bowling Green. Carie Weinman had 15 points and three steals for Valpo (0-7). Grace White added 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists. Shay Frederick contributed 11 points and five assists. The Beacons host Notre Dame at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

PREP BASKETBALL