Valpo offensive line stands tall in win over Chesterton

“Last year, in some situations I would overthink things but this year I’m just trying to play,” Lockhart said. “The line gave me time, made it easier. I didn’t really have any pressure on me so I made the plays.”

Chesterton came into the game averaging 32.8 points per contest. Marshall said the Vikings were concerned with Mullen’s ability to extend plays with his feet. Coaches stressed not over-penetrating and keeping him in the pocket. They wanted to limit his big plays.

Mullen completed 16 of 29 throws for 184 yards and ran for 40.

“I felt like they did what we expected them to do (on defense). We just missed some opportunities,” Trojans coach Mark Peterson said. “We did not play error-free football and got in long down and distances, second-and-long and third-and-long. That’s hard to do, especially if you want to try and run the ball.”

The Trojans defense kept the team alive with a big stand at the close of the first half. Valparaiso (5-0, 3-0) had three chances from the Chesterton 2-yard line. Vinyard was stuffed twice and Dane Snemis broke up a pass in the end zone to prevent the lead from expanding.