Valpo, Purdue Northwest golfers win league honors

COLLEGE GOLF

Valpo's VanArragon honored by Valley again: Valparaiso junior Caleb VanArrogon was named Missouri Valley Conference Men's Golf of the Week for the third straight week and fourth time this fall on Thursday. VanArragon was runner-up in the TVA Community Credit Invitational in Killen, Alabama, shooting 4-under 212 for 54 holes.

PNW's Bishop makes history: Purdue Northwest senior Alex Bishop became the first player in program history to be named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Golfer of the Week. Bishop finished third in the Panther Invitational in Augusta, Michigan, with a 1-over 143.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

U.S., South Korea play to scoreless draw: The U.S. women's national team had its 22-match winning streak on home soil snapped in a scoreless draw against a surprisingly resilient South Korean team in Kansas City, Kansas. The Americans were one win away from matching the longest home streak in team history, set from April 1993 to February 1996. They are still unbeaten in 61 matches at home, which includes 55 wins and six draws. It was the first time in 60 games on home soil that the team failed to score.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL