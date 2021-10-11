Valpo, Purdue Northwest soccer players earn league honors

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo's Joiner earns Valley honor: Valparaiso's Addy Joiner, a Chesterton graduate, was named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Joiner had her first two collegiate assists in the Beacons' win over Cornell College on Saturday.
MEN'S SOCCER
PNW's Contreras wins league award: Purdue Northwest junior goalkeeper Sebastian Contreras was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week. He had six saves during the Pride's 2-0 week.
PRO HOCKEY
Gustafsson returns to Hawks: The Blackhawks brought back Erik Gustafsson, agreeing to a one-year contract with the free-agent defenseman. Gustafsson was released by the New York Islanders on Sunday. The deal with Chicago is worth $800,000. The return of Gustafsson bolsters the Blackhawks' blue line after they lost young defensemen Caleb Jones and Wyatt Kalynuk to injuries. Jones sprained his left wrist, and Kalynuk sprained his right ankle.
RUNNING
Kenyans sweep Boston titles: Kenya's Benson Kipruto won the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon when the race returned from a 30-month absence with a smaller, socially distanced feel and moved from the spring for the first time in its 125-year history. Although organizers put runners through COVID-19 protocols and asked spectators to keep their distance, large crowds lined the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boston as an early drizzle cleared and temperatures rose to the low 60s for a beautiful fall day. They watched Kipruto run away from the lead pack as it turned onto Beacon Street with about three miles to go and break the tape in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 51 seconds. Diana Kipyogei won the women's race to complete the eighth Kenyan sweep since 2000. Kipruto waited out an early breakaway by American CJ Albertson, who led by as many as two minutes at the halfway point. Kipruto took the lead at Cleveland Circle and finished 46 seconds ahead of 2016 winner Lemi Berhanu; Albertson, who turned 28 on Monday, was 10th, 1:53 back. Kipyogei ran ahead for much of the race and finished in 2:24:45, 23 seconds ahead of 2017 winner Edna Kiplagat. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race earlier despite making a wrong term in the final mile, finishing the slightly detoured route just seven seconds off his course record in 1:08:11. Manuela Schär, also from Switzerland, won the women’s wheelchair race in 1:35:21.