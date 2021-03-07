Valpo’s Conner TenHove steady and ready at Cedarville

Consistent and steady.

Those adjectives rolled off the tongue of Cedarville University men’s basketball coach Pat Estepp when describing Valparaiso High product Conner TenHove.

Definitely consistent. TenHove has averaged in double figures in scoring during his entire four-year career at the Division II school located in Cedarville, Ohio.

Definitely steady. TenHove has played in 109 career games and started 104. The 6-foot-7 forward, who averages 11.6 points per game, is steady inside and outside, taking it to the rim or knocking down the 3-pointer (over 40% for his career).

“Conner continues to get better as a player,” Estepp said. “Because of his size, when he shoots the three well, he gives us an inside-out presence that makes it tough for teams to defend us.

“We’ve come to expect his consistency — he rebounds well, plays smart, and we pretty much know what we’re going to get from him every game.”

TenHove also leads the team in rebounding (7.1 rpg) and has for four straight seasons. He’s a lunch-pail type of player that punches the clock and does a little bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets (12-9).