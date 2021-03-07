 Skip to main content
Valpo's Conner TenHove steady and ready at Cedarville
REGION COLLEGIANS

Valpo’s Conner TenHove steady and ready at Cedarville

Conner TenHove

Valpo grad Conner TenHove, middle, is averaging 11.6 points and leads the team in rebounding (7.1) in his senior season at Cedarville University.

 Provided by Scott Huck, Cedarville University

Consistent and steady.

Those adjectives rolled off the tongue of Cedarville University men’s basketball coach Pat Estepp when describing Valparaiso High product Conner TenHove.

Definitely consistent. TenHove has averaged in double figures in scoring during his entire four-year career at the Division II school located in Cedarville, Ohio.

Definitely steady. TenHove has played in 109 career games and started 104. The 6-foot-7 forward, who averages 11.6 points per game, is steady inside and outside, taking it to the rim or knocking down the 3-pointer (over 40% for his career).

“Conner continues to get better as a player,” Estepp said. “Because of his size, when he shoots the three well, he gives us an inside-out presence that makes it tough for teams to defend us.

“We’ve come to expect his consistency — he rebounds well, plays smart, and we pretty much know what we’re going to get from him every game.”

TenHove also leads the team in rebounding (7.1 rpg) and has for four straight seasons. He’s a lunch-pail type of player that punches the clock and does a little bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets (12-9).

“Conner’s a big leader for us this year and has embraced his role,” Estepp said. “He’s been more vocal this season and his day-to-day leadership on and off the floor is key to our success.”

The versatile TenHove also played two seasons on the baseball team at Cedarville, where he had 15 appearances as pitcher.

Cedarville knocked off host Kentucky Wesleyan in the first round of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday and shocked No. 2 Findlay 76-73 on Friday when TenHove had 14 points and four rebounds.

TenHove had eight points and four rebounds against Kentucky Wesleyan, while KWU’s Tarik Dixon (Andrean) came off the bench for 11 points.

In Saturday’s G-MAC championship loss to Malone, TenHove had 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

In other men’s college basketball news:

• Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s DeAndre Gholston (21st Century) had a career-high 31 points as the team upset No. 2-seeded Wright State 94-92 in overtime in the Horizon League Championship Tournament.

Gholston, who scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half and overtime, added nine rebounds. The Panthers rallied from a 24-point deficit with 6:26 remaining to force overtime.

Gholston was a beast all game as the junior guard hit a game-tying 3-pointer to force OT with 1.8 seconds left in regulation, as well as going 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 38.7 seconds of overtime.

• NAIA top-ranked Indiana Wesleyan (29-2) was stunned by Saint Francis (Fort Wayne) 106-79 in the Crossroads League Tournament semifinals.

IWU suffered its first 20-point loss since December 18, 2004, and the first of the Greg Tonagel era.

Tonagel is a LaPorte grad and former player at Valparaiso University. The team, however, will still be playing in the NAIA Championships set for March 18.

• Bethel’s Nathan Aerts (Valparaiso) had 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the team’s 117-104 loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene in the team’s regular-season finale.

Aerts, a sophomore, is averaging 14 points and 5.9 rebounds a game. The team is coached by LaPorte grad Steve Drabyn.

Men’s swimming

Purdue’s Ryan Hrosik (Valparaiso) helped the 200-yard freestyle relay win a silver medal at the Big Ten Championships.

The team finished with a time of 1 minute, 16.50 seconds, besting last year’s record by 1.11 seconds.

Hrosik was also part of the 200 medley relay, which took fourth.

Women’s basketball

Indianapolis’ Mya Scheidt (Crown Point) did a little bit of everything in a 65-64 overtime loss to Lindenwood in the team’s regular-season finale.

The junior had nine points, five rebounds, and added three assists in 40 minutes of action.

Scheidt has started 21 games and is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Greyhounds (11-11).

Women’s track and field

Louisville’s Victoria Farley (Portage) was 11 th overall in the weight throw at the ACC Championships in Clemson, S.C.

The junior reached 16.40 meters (53 feet, 9.75 inches).

• Embry-Riddle’s Piper Kimes (Boone Grove) won her second straight collegiate meet in the pole vault with a personal-best height of 10-6 at the Embry-Riddle Eagle Invitational Saturday in Daytona Beach.

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech’s Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named Second-Team All-Conference by the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. The senior had a 192.42 average through three conference events.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

