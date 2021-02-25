Valpo’s Zach Juhl not overthinking chances at state

VALPARAISO — Zach Juhl shows no sign of stress leaning up against a desk inside the Valparaiso swim offices four days ahead of the IHSAA state finals.
He'll vie for a pair of medals in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles. The senior sprinter isn’t letting the thought of his final high school meet bring unwanted pressure.
“I don’t think too much,” Juhl says when asked about potential nerves.
“Valid statement right there,” Valparaiso coach Adam “Boomer” Nellessen added. “He’s pretty chill, and I think that’s a good way to be. It’s where he needs to be. If you’re dwelling on everything you can think your way right out of it.”
As a sprinter, Juhl doesn’t have much time to think.
Start. Turn. Finish. The 50 is over.
The 100 allows for another couple of turns but the margin for error at the IU Natatorium won’t allow opportunity to recover from a mistake. Juhl heads to Indianapolis fresh off personal bests in the 50 (20.87 seconds) and the 100 (45.87) to win both titles in the Hobart Sectional convincingly.
“Physically, he’s where he needs to be,” Nellessen said. “I think mentally he’s gotten to where he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go do this.’ That’s the mindset you need.”
Juhl swam the 100 backstroke in 53.61 to set a Valparaiso school record as a sophomore but shifted his focus toward the sprints as a junior. He finished 27th in the state in the 50 freestyle last year and 29th in the 100 freestyle but dropped time significantly since then.
If he'd have swam his 50 freestyle time from sectionals in last year’s state finals, Juhl would have finished in a tie for seventh. His 100 freestyle time from sectionals would have been good enough for eighth in last year's state finals.
And he still has time to drop.
“I think I’m going down there knowing I haven’t been at my peak yet,” Juhl said. “Going into sectionals I knew I wasn’t there. Going down to state is when my season comes together. You’ve got to trust your taper and the work you’ve done throughout the season to get here.”
Juhl’s work remains ongoing.
Nellessen estimates Juhl lost about half a second in time during his sectional swim due to misjudging his final reach toward the wall. Juhl’s 6-foot-3 frame allows him to take long strokes but as he continues to drop time Nellessen said it’s easy for him to suddenly be out of place.
Juhl is working on that. He gets plenty of advice from his coaches and father, Rob, who was a competitive swimmer in his own right. There are nights Juhl said he’ll go home to hear the same advice from his dad as Nellessen.
Nellessen commends Juhl for committing to the sprint events and filling a hole Valparaiso had that allowed the Vikings to be more competitive in the relays. The transition from backstroke to freestyle took some tinkering but mostly came naturally with time.
“We changed some things early on with his stroke a little bit,” Nellessen said. “He’s so versatile. We’ve cleaned up some things this year but he’s really adjusted and come a long ways.”
When he lines up in Indianapolis, Juhl said he won’t be too anxious because of the work he has already put into getting there. This weekend’s results are a culmination of the work he’s put in with the Vikings over four years.
A pair of individual medals appear, on paper, to be obtainable. But Juhl is measuring success another way, too.
“I want to leave happy,” he said. “I want to leave satisfied and feel like I left everything down there. If I can leave knowing I did all I could and left everything in the pool I’m going to be satisfied.”
Local diving trio heads to state
Lake Central junior Zach Ramacci won Tuesday’s diving regional at Valparaiso to lead a group of three region athletes heading to Saturday’s state finals.
Ramacci scored 489.4 points to claim the regional championship and will be joined at the IU Natatorium by Hobart junior Ethan Ferba and Michigan City senior Josiah Miller, who finished third and seventh in the regional, respectively.
Ramacci’s point total was the sixth highest among swimmers in the state competing across the four regionals.
Trojans well represented in Indy
Chesterton claimed nine of the 11 swim events, including all three relays, in last weekend’s sectional at Hobart and as a result will litter heats at the state finals with entries.
Junior Gabe Eschbach won both the 200 and 500 freestyles in sectionals and will look to improve on finishing ninth and 15th in each event, respectively, as a sophomore.
Senior Lucas Piunti claimed the 200 individual medley, senior Connor Casbon took the 100 butterfly, junior Alejandro Kincaid won the 100 backstroke and senior Beckham Mountford left with the 100 breaststroke title.