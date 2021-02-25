Valpo’s Zach Juhl not overthinking chances at state

Juhl swam the 100 backstroke in 53.61 to set a Valparaiso school record as a sophomore but shifted his focus toward the sprints as a junior. He finished 27th in the state in the 50 freestyle last year and 29th in the 100 freestyle but dropped time significantly since then.

If he'd have swam his 50 freestyle time from sectionals in last year’s state finals, Juhl would have finished in a tie for seventh. His 100 freestyle time from sectionals would have been good enough for eighth in last year's state finals.

And he still has time to drop.

“I think I’m going down there knowing I haven’t been at my peak yet,” Juhl said. “Going into sectionals I knew I wasn’t there. Going down to state is when my season comes together. You’ve got to trust your taper and the work you’ve done throughout the season to get here.”

Juhl’s work remains ongoing.

Nellessen estimates Juhl lost about half a second in time during his sectional swim due to misjudging his final reach toward the wall. Juhl’s 6-foot-3 frame allows him to take long strokes but as he continues to drop time Nellessen said it’s easy for him to suddenly be out of place.