Valpo schedule adjustments force Brittany Anderson to choose softball over volleyball

“Watching the match, it hurt, because in the back of my mind I knew I could’ve been out there,” Anderson said. “At the same time, while I’m sitting here feeling bad, I know they’re thriving in that environment. It’s all going to work out for everyone.”

Anderson’s plight is just one of many adjustments that have taken place inside the walls of the Valparaiso athletic department in the last year. From protocols being established to schedules being upended and everything in between, the 2020-21 season has been unlike anything Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera has seen in his career.

“There’s a lot for people to process,” LaBarbera said. “Whether it’s the coaches, the student-athletes or even the fans. A lot of what we’re going through right now we’ve come to understand and there’s still a lot that we don’t. The information (about the virus) changes weekly, if not daily. I really don’t like this phrase, but there really isn’t another that can be used: It is what it is.”