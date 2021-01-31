 Skip to main content
Valpo schedule adjustments force Brittany Anderson to choose softball over volleyball
College sports | COVID-19

Valpo schedule adjustments force Brittany Anderson to choose softball over volleyball

VALPARAISO – Brittany Anderson never dreamed she’d have to choose between softball and volleyball.

The opportunity for the Bishop Noll product to play both of the sports she grew up loving was a big reason why she picked Valparaiso coming out of high school. She had the blessing of Valparaiso volleyball coach Carin Avery and softball coach Kate Stake to split her time between both sports. It was never a problem as volleyball generally competes in the fall and softball in the spring.

Then COVID-19 hit and Valparaiso’s athletic schedules were thrown into upheaval. Anderson missed out on more than half of her softball season last spring and the entire volleyball slate in the fall when all competitions were put on hold. With many of Valparaiso’s fall sports, including volleyball, football and women’s soccer, now beginning spring competitions, Anderson had a decision to make.

“There was talk all throughout the summer and my first thoughts were ‘what the heck am I going to do?’” Anderson said. “As decisions started to be made, I was sort of in denial. I talked to my parents and I talked to both of my coaches, who were so great in this process, and I weighed everything out in a mature manner.”

Anderson ultimately decided to play softball for Valparaiso this spring and she’ll be back on the court with the volleyball team in the fall. The decision had some immediate impact for the volleyball team as they opened play last Monday at Loyola without a true setter, the position that Anderson has held down for the last three years. With Anderson watching the match on a projector during softball practice and with freshman setter Victoria Buhlman out due to contact tracing, the Crusaders had to make some adjustments in a tough five-game loss to the Ramblers.

“Watching the match, it hurt, because in the back of my mind I knew I could’ve been out there,” Anderson said. “At the same time, while I’m sitting here feeling bad, I know they’re thriving in that environment. It’s all going to work out for everyone.”

Anderson’s plight is just one of many adjustments that have taken place inside the walls of the Valparaiso athletic department in the last year. From protocols being established to schedules being upended and everything in between, the 2020-21 season has been unlike anything Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera has seen in his career.

“There’s a lot for people to process,” LaBarbera said. “Whether it’s the coaches, the student-athletes or even the fans. A lot of what we’re going through right now we’ve come to understand and there’s still a lot that we don’t. The information (about the virus) changes weekly, if not daily. I really don’t like this phrase, but there really isn’t another that can be used: It is what it is.”

LaBarbera and his department have had to remain open to change throughout the year as COVID curveballs have been coming left and right. The Pioneer Football League cancelled fall competition in the middle of the summer, only to come back with a six-game schedule for games in March and April. That schedule is now heading out the window, as two of Valparaiso’s opponents, Dayton and Marist, have already opted out of the spring season. LaBarbera is hoping that the Crusaders still play six games this spring and opting out isn’t in the cards, as of now.

“We’re excited that we’re able to give the fall student-athletes some competition opportunities in this academic year,” LaBarbera said. “Everything is going to have to be reorganized for football. We have a commitment (with the PFL) to schedule a minimum of six games. That’s what we’re trying to hash out right now.”

Of Valparaiso’s 17 sports, eight have already competed this academic year. Both men’s and women’s track and field competed at Grand Valley State on Friday and women’s soccer will open its season against Chicago State at the Sparta Dome in Crown Point on Feb. 10.

“I’m proud of the entire department,” LaBarbera said. “The coaches and the staff. Flexibility has been key to all of us. We take it one day at a time and we make the best decisions that day.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

