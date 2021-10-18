Valpo soccer's Nikki Coryell earns another conference honor

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo's Coryell earns Valley honor: Valparaiso sophomore goalkeeper Nikki Coryell was named Missouri Valley Conference Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season on Monday. Coryell had two shutouts, a 1-0 win over Drake and a 0-0 draw with Northern Iowa, combining for 14 saves. In conference play, Coryell has allowed just one goal while getting 35 saves.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo raising scholarship funds: Valparaiso is raising money this week for the Rin Seibert Scholarship, named for the late leader of the university's recreational sports program. Seibert also was on the Department of Kinesiology faculty. She died in August 2020 after battling cancer. Valpo volleyball will accept donations for the scholarship and is selling luminaries as well. Valpo hosts Missouri State at 6 p.m. Friday in its Dig for the Cure match for cancer awareness and hosts Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. Saturday. For more information on the scholarship fundraiser, go to crowdfunding.valpo.edu.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Vitale diagnosed with cancer again: ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year. The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer said he has undergone tests that show he has lymphoma. Vitale announced in August that he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He was declared cancer-free at the time. Vitale said doctors told him the lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated. Vitale said the treatment plan involves steroids and six months of chemotherapy. He has also been told by medical experts that there is a 90% cure rate. He plans to manage his work schedule around his chemotherapy schedule.
PRO HOCKEY
Sharks' Kane suspended 21 games: The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The league announced the suspension without pay and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated. “I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols," Kane said in a statement. "I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”