Valpo softball adds transfer from Oregon State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Fiesland joins Beacons: Incoming sophomore pitcher Morgan Flesland has transferred from Oregon State, Valparaiso announced on Monday. Flesland pitched in one game and had five appearances as a pinch-hitter last season for Oregon State, which qualified for the Women's College World Series.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Matulich, Noles earn Northern League honors: Lake County's Hayden Matulich (Purdue Northwest) has been named Northern League Player of the Week after hitting .545 with three doubles, a homer and six RBIs. Southland's Nick Noles (Prairie State) was named Northern League Pitcher of the Week after throwing six shutout innings in a 2-0 win over Crestwood.

PRO GOLF

Report: DOJ looking into PGA-LIV dispute: The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice is now interested in the dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The Journal reports that players' agents have received inquiries from the Justice Department's antitrust division. They involve the PGA Tour regulations on players competing in other events and the tour's decision to suspend those who played. The Justice Department had no comment. The tour says in a statement the investigation was not unexpected. It cites a Federal Trade Commission investigation in the 1990s in believing it will prevail again.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former Illinois, Michigan coach Moeller dies: Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller died Monday at the age of 81, the university said. No cause was provided. Moeller coached the Wolverines from 1990-95, succeeding Bo Schembechler. He went 44-13-3 with three Big Ten titles and four bowl victories. After he resigned, he moved to the NFL and was an assistant for four teams. He was the interim coach of the Detroit Lions in 2000, going 4-3. Moeller's first head coaching job was at Illinois from 1977-79. Moeller was from Lima, Ohio. He played linebacker and was a captain for Woody Hayes at Ohio State.

