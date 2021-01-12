 Skip to main content
Valpo-Southern Illinois series postponed due to COVID-19
Men's basketball | COVID-19

Valpo-Southern Illinois series postponed due to COVID-19

011121-spt-bkc-vu_9 (copy)

Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich talks with players during a timeout against Missouri State on Sunday afternoon in Valparaiso. VU's series against Southern Illinois has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues at SIU.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

VALPARAISO — The pandemic has shuffled Valparaiso's men's basketball schedule, again.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference postponed the Crusaders' MVC series with Southern Illinois.

Games were originally scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Bantera Center in Carbondale, Illinois. The decision was due to positive COVID-19 test results among Southern Illinois’ Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff, according to a VU news release.

"It feels like we have one hand tied behind our back," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said on Valparaiso Basketball Weekly.

Valparaiso's MVC season-opening series with Bradley was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Crusaders program. Those games were rescheduled for Jan. 28 and Feb. 10 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

The Crusaders canceled nonconference games against Mount St. Joseph, Trinity International and Eastern Michigan.

The Saturday game with SIU was a league-selected broadcast for distribution on ESPN3 through the ESPN app, but will be rescheduled as part of the MVC's makeup date process. At this point, a makeup date hasn't been announced.

VU reportedly is seeking a nonconference opponent to play this weekend.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso.He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997. He can be reached at 219-548-4356 or jim.hunsley@nwi.com.

