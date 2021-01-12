Valpo-Southern Illinois series postponed due to COVID-19

VALPARAISO — The pandemic has shuffled Valparaiso's men's basketball schedule, again.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Valley Conference postponed the Crusaders' MVC series with Southern Illinois.

Games were originally scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday at the Bantera Center in Carbondale, Illinois. The decision was due to positive COVID-19 test results among Southern Illinois’ Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff, according to a VU news release.

"It feels like we have one hand tied behind our back," Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said on Valparaiso Basketball Weekly.

Valparaiso's MVC season-opening series with Bradley was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results within the Crusaders program. Those games were rescheduled for Jan. 28 and Feb. 10 at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

The Crusaders canceled nonconference games against Mount St. Joseph, Trinity International and Eastern Michigan.