Valpo stars deliver big plays in gutty win over Michigan City

VALPARAISO — Everything was a struggle for Valparaiso late into the third quarter on Friday night until the stars began to shine.
Copper Jones blocked a punt that turned into three points and Tommy Burbee ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run as the Vikings held off a determined Michigan City effort in a 21-14 win.
Valparaiso will continue its quest to get back to the Class 5A state title game next week at LaPorte.
“Sometimes things aren’t going to go your way, then make it go your way,” Jones said. “Keep fighting, keep giving effort. That’s the only thing that you can control.”
The Vikings haven’t been able to control much this season. Valparaiso missed out on four games during the regular season because of COVID-19 precautions and then received another week off heading into the Class 5A sectional opener. All the breaks have slowed Valparaiso’s chance to get into a rhythm, which has led to some slow starts.
The Vikings led 3-0 at the end of the first quarter and 10-7 at the half, but nothing looked in sync for a team that had scored at least 30 points in five straight games.
“This game kind of speaks to how this year has gone,” Jones said. “We’ve had games canceled. We had to shut down in the summer. I think guys know this has been a weird year. Because of that, we’ve learned that we just have to be resilient.”
The Vikings (6-0) hit another obstacle in the beginning of the second half when Logan Lockhart threw an interception on the opening drive. Nothing came on the ensuing Michigan City drive and the teams traded punts over the next five possessions until Jones burst around the edge and blocked a punt late in the third quarter. Burbee ran the ball on Valparaiso’s next six plays and the Vikings ended up with a field goal to take a 13-7 lead.
Valparaiso’s defense came up big once again as the Vikings stopped Michigan City on fourth down after the Wolves had crossed midfield and were aiming to take the lead. Two plays later Burbee went up the middle untouched for a 69-yard score with 5:19 left in the game. It was Burbee’s first run longer than six yards on the night.
“The line just kept pushing and when you keep going that hard every single play, even though I was just getting two or three yards, those add up,” Burbee said. “Continuously pounding it straight down the middle, they’re going to wear out and we’re going to get a big run like that.”
Burbee finished with 120 yards while touching the ball on 25 of Valparaiso’s 38 plays. Jones was in the face of Michigan City quarterback Giovani Laurent all night and senior defensive star Dylan Dingman added a pair of sacks.
“They turned it up a notch, and believe it or not, it’s exactly what I asked them to do in our pregame speech,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “The guys that we know, the guys that are voted on by their peers to be the most valuable, we need them to turn it up a notch. I need everybody else to raise their level to that same level as well.”
