Valpo stars deliver big plays in gutty win over Michigan City

The Vikings (6-0) hit another obstacle in the beginning of the second half when Logan Lockhart threw an interception on the opening drive. Nothing came on the ensuing Michigan City drive and the teams traded punts over the next five possessions until Jones burst around the edge and blocked a punt late in the third quarter. Burbee ran the ball on Valparaiso’s next six plays and the Vikings ended up with a field goal to take a 13-7 lead.

Valparaiso’s defense came up big once again as the Vikings stopped Michigan City on fourth down after the Wolves had crossed midfield and were aiming to take the lead. Two plays later Burbee went up the middle untouched for a 69-yard score with 5:19 left in the game. It was Burbee’s first run longer than six yards on the night.

“The line just kept pushing and when you keep going that hard every single play, even though I was just getting two or three yards, those add up,” Burbee said. “Continuously pounding it straight down the middle, they’re going to wear out and we’re going to get a big run like that.”

Burbee finished with 120 yards while touching the ball on 25 of Valparaiso’s 38 plays. Jones was in the face of Michigan City quarterback Giovani Laurent all night and senior defensive star Dylan Dingman added a pair of sacks.