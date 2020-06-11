You are the owner of this article.
Valpo University's Quillen earns MVC postgraduate scholarship
Women’s soccer

Valpo University's Quillen earns MVC postgraduate scholarship

  • Updated
Ali Quillen

Ali Quillen started as a freshman for Valparaiso and remained in the lineup all four seasons.

 Jon L. Hendricks, Provided

Ali Quillen’s four years with the Valparaiso women’s soccer team required a lot of sacrifice.

There was the on-field sacrifice, where Quillen switched positions her freshman year, becoming a defensive stalwart for the Crusaders. Instead of capturing the glory of scoring goals, Quillen put her head down and stopped the opposition from doing the same.

Off the field, Quillen buried her head in the books, earning a 3.96 GPA with a degree in exercise science and a minor in human biology. A member of the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team as a senior, Quillen was recently one of four recipients of an MVC postgraduate scholarship award. Quillen is using the $5,000 scholarship toward her doctoral studies in physical therapy at the University of Cincinnati.

“Balancing athletics and academics was the hardest thing,” Quillen said. “It came down to prioritizing my time and finding ways that worked the best for me. There were a lot of sacrifices. I didn’t always get to do the fun things that I wanted to do, but I always worked hard.”

Quillen used her work ethic to earn a spot in the starting lineup during preseason camp of her freshman year. While she was on the field for much of the season, she really hit her stride in the final regular season game when she made a late slide tackle, securing Valparaiso’s 2-1 win over Northern Kentucky as well as a spot in the Horizon League tournament.

“That was the moment right there,” Valparaiso women’s soccer coach John Marovich said. “That’s when it all came together for her. We put her back there for four years. You put her in the lineup every day and you didn’t have to worry about Ali. She just had this toughness and she showed it in that game.”

Quillen went on to start nearly every match in her career and earned an impressive distinction in 2018 when she became the first Valparaiso field player in six years to play every minute of the season.

“I just always wanted to work hard,” Quillen said. “I used a lot of my athletic competition and that drive to push me in academics. I always wanted to be the best that I could be at everything that I did.”

Quillen applied for the MVC postgraduate scholarship earlier this year without any real expectation of securing the award. She was used to getting passed by for awards. It wasn’t until her senior year that she was recognized for her work on the field, earning Second Team All-MVC honors, as well as a spot on the Valley All-Tournament Team.

“She was one of those kids where you always felt bad that she never got the recognition from league awards until the very end of her career,” Marovich said. “But at the very end, she got the important one.”

Quillen started her doctorate work earlier this summer and just finished the fourth week of her program. She will attend Cincinnati for the next three years as she continues to work toward a career in physical therapy.”

“The award really took me by surprise,” Quillen said. “I was completely shocked. A lot of the hard work I put in wasn’t always reflected in athletic awards. I feel really appreciated to get outside recognition. This was my way to be seen. I put that work in for four years on the field, but I also did it in the classroom. This is such a complete blessing.”

