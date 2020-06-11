Valpo University's Quillen earns MVC postgraduate scholarship

“That was the moment right there,” Valparaiso women’s soccer coach John Marovich said. “That’s when it all came together for her. We put her back there for four years. You put her in the lineup every day and you didn’t have to worry about Ali. She just had this toughness and she showed it in that game.”

Quillen went on to start nearly every match in her career and earned an impressive distinction in 2018 when she became the first Valparaiso field player in six years to play every minute of the season.

“I just always wanted to work hard,” Quillen said. “I used a lot of my athletic competition and that drive to push me in academics. I always wanted to be the best that I could be at everything that I did.”

Quillen applied for the MVC postgraduate scholarship earlier this year without any real expectation of securing the award. She was used to getting passed by for awards. It wasn’t until her senior year that she was recognized for her work on the field, earning Second Team All-MVC honors, as well as a spot on the Valley All-Tournament Team.

“She was one of those kids where you always felt bad that she never got the recognition from league awards until the very end of her career,” Marovich said. “But at the very end, she got the important one.”