Valpo volleyball advances to NIVC quarterfinals

Valpo sweeps Toledo, reaches NIVC final eight: Haley Hart had 12 kills and Peyton McCarthy added 10 as Valparaiso beat Toledo 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 Friday night in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson had 21 assists and eight digs for the Beacons (24-9), while Rylee Cookerly contributed 20 digs. Valpo will host the Evansville/Bradley winner at 7 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.

Blackhawks' Johnson has rare surgery: Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have an artificial disc replacement in his neck. Johnson’s operation was the same surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had. The 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months, according to team physician Michael Terry. Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay. Terry said Johnson had been trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple weeks. The Blackhawks also announced defenseman Connor Murphy had entered concussion protocol, and forward Jujhar Khaira was being held out of practice with an illness that isn't COVID-19.