Valpo volleyball advances to NIVC quarterfinals

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Valpo sweeps Toledo, reaches NIVC final eight: Haley Hart had 12 kills and Peyton McCarthy added 10 as Valparaiso beat Toledo 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 Friday night in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson had 21 assists and eight digs for the Beacons (24-9), while Rylee Cookerly contributed 20 digs. Valpo will host the Evansville/Bradley winner at 7 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks' Johnson has rare surgery: Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson became the second NHL player to have an artificial disc replacement in his neck. Johnson’s operation was the same surgery that Jack Eichel underwent last month, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce what kind of operation Johnson had. The 31-year-old Johnson will be sidelined for approximately three months, according to team physician Michael Terry. Johnson has one goal and two assists in eight games in his first season with Chicago after he was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay. Terry said Johnson had been trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple weeks. The Blackhawks also announced defenseman Connor Murphy had entered concussion protocol, and forward Jujhar Khaira was being held out of practice with an illness that isn't COVID-19.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Irish lose at Boston College: James Karnik had 17 points and tied his career high with 13 rebounds, Quinten Post scored 13 points and Boston College never trailed in its 73-57 home win over Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. T.J. Bickerstaff scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for Boston College (6-3). Prentiss Hubb scored 15 points, Blake Wesley added 12 and Dane Goodwin 10 for the Fighting Irish (3-4). The Eagles are just 13-26 all-time, 3-13 in ACC play, against Notre Dame and have won back-to-back games in the series for the first time in nearly 25 years.
Turgeon out at Maryland: Mark Turgeon's tenure at Maryland is over, eight games after the start of his 11th season at the helm. Maryland announced that Turgeon was stepping down, and the athletic department described the move as a mutual decision. Assistant Danny Manning was made interim coach for the rest of the season. The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. The Terps began this season ranked in the Top 25, but a loss at home to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night dropped them to 5-3 on the season. Turgeon went 226-116 at Maryland and is 476-275 overall as a head coach. He coached at Jacksonville State, Wichita State and Texas A&M before being hired to take over the Terrapins.