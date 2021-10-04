Valpo volleyball, soccer players earn MVC honors

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo pair earns MVC honors: Valparaiso's Haley Hart and Rylee Cookerly were named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, on Monday. Hart combined for 31 kills and eight blocks in wins over Indiana State and Evansville. She hit at a .421 clip, averaging 4.43 kills and 1.14 blocks per set. Cookerly became the MVC career leader in digs and is second in Division I history with 2,807 after collecting 33 more over the weekend.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Beacons' Coryell wins MVC recognition: Valparaiso sophomore goalkeeper Nikki Coryell was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after making 12 saves in wins over Southern Illinois and Missouri State. Coryell had an 0.50 goals against average and .923 save percentage for the week.

PRO FOOTBALL