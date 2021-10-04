Valpo volleyball, soccer players earn MVC honors

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo pair earns MVC honors: Valparaiso's Haley Hart and Rylee Cookerly were named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, on Monday. Hart combined for 31 kills and eight blocks in wins over Indiana State and Evansville. She hit at a .421 clip, averaging 4.43 kills and 1.14 blocks per set. Cookerly became the MVC career leader in digs and is second in Division I history with 2,807 after collecting 33 more over the weekend.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Beacons' Coryell wins MVC recognition: Valparaiso sophomore goalkeeper Nikki Coryell was named Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week after making 12 saves in wins over Southern Illinois and Missouri State. Coryell had an 0.50 goals against average and .923 save percentage for the week.
PRO FOOTBALL
Jets' Mayes facing charges: New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing three misdemeanor charges following a DUI arrest after an alleged car accident in Florida in February. Broward County court records show the 28-year-old Maye was charged on Feb. 22 with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property, and leaving the scene of an accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A Zoom hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20 in the case.
Jaguars' Meyer apologizes for video: Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called “just stupid." A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer's lap, a clip that quickly went viral and made headlines across the country. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman's behind. Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to "own it," the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.