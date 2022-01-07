MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo vs. Missouri State on Jan. 15 to air on ESPNU: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball game on Jan. 15 vs. Missouri State at the Athletics-Recreation Center has been selected for national television distribution on ESPNU. As a result of the change, the start time has been altered to 4 p.m. Following Saturday’s home game against Southern Illinois, Valpo will receive national television exposure for back-to-back contests this coming week as Tuesday’s 8 p.m. tip at Loyola was already slated to air on CBS Sports Network. In addition, the Feb. 5 game vs. Indiana State at 6 p.m. will now be a league-selected broadcast on ESPN+.

PRO BASEBALL

Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday: Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts. Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees' broadcasts since 1992.

PRO GOLF