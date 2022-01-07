MEN'S BASKETBALL
Valpo vs. Missouri State on Jan. 15 to air on ESPNU: The Valparaiso University men’s basketball game on Jan. 15 vs. Missouri State at the Athletics-Recreation Center has been selected for national television distribution on ESPNU. As a result of the change, the start time has been altered to 4 p.m. Following Saturday’s home game against Southern Illinois, Valpo will receive national television exposure for back-to-back contests this coming week as Tuesday’s 8 p.m. tip at Loyola was already slated to air on CBS Sports Network. In addition, the Feb. 5 game vs. Indiana State at 6 p.m. will now be a league-selected broadcast on ESPN+.
PRO BASEBALL
Cone, Perez, Ravech replace A-Rod, Vasgersian on ESPN Sunday: Former players David Cone and Eduardo Perez are joining Karl Ravech to form a new broadcast team for ESPN's “Sunday Night Baseball” telecasts. Alex Rodriguez, the scandal-tainted three-time MVP who had been on the telecasts during the past four seasons, will shift to eight Sunday night alternate telecasts on ESPN2 with Michael Kay, a mainstay on New York Yankees' broadcasts since 1992.
PRO GOLF
U.S. Women's Open purse soars to $10 million: The U.S. Golf Association announced Friday the purse for the U.S. Women's Open will nearly double this year to $10 million, by far the richest in women's golf and challenging top prizes in women's sports. The purse was $5.5 million when Yuka Saso won at Olympic Club last year. With ProMedica's backing, the U.S. Women's Open purse plans to increase to $11 million and eventually $12 million over the next five years. Along with a massive jump in money, the USGA is sending the women to some of the classic U.S. Open designs that for decades have hosted the men. That list includes a return to Oakmont and Pinehurst No. 2, along with Riviera, Oakland Hills, Merion, Inverness and Interlachen.
PREP SPORTS
Basketball coach suspended after 88-point win: A Connecticut girls basketball coach served a one-game suspension Thursday night, the result of his team's 88-point win this week that sparked a statewide debate over sportsmanship. Sacred Heart Academy coach Jason Kirck was suspended after routing Lyman Hall 92-4 on Monday night. Sacred Heart had issued a statement apologizing for Monday's blowout, saying the game did not reflect the school's values.