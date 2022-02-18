Valpo women's golf adds four recruits, including two from DAC

WOMEN'S GOLF

Skibinski, McCoy among Beacons' recruits: Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski and Chesterton's Katelyn McCoy, the daughter of Valparaiso coach Jill McCoy, are among four incoming recruits for the Beacons. Emily Krzyzanowski of Scottsbluff (Nebraska) Gering and Elizabeth Nowaczyk of Scottsdale (Arizona) BASIS Phoenix round out the class. Skibinski was a four-time all-conference pick and DAC MVP as a senior. She was a sectional champ as a freshman and regional runner-up as a junior. McCoy was a sectional runner-up last fall. "I have taught and coached Taylor alongside my daughter Katelyn since they were about 8 years old," Jill McCoy said in a statement. "It is truly going to be an experience like no other to have them both on the team."

MEN'S HOCKEY

Purdue Northwest advances: Craig Herman scored two goals as Purdue Northwest beat St. Norbert 4-1 Friday in the Northern Collegiate Hockey League playoff semifinals in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Munster grad Brandon Prodoehl and Josh Hall also scored for the Pride, who will play Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the final.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valparaiso blanked in opener: Kyle Schmack's infield single was the only hit for Valparaiso in a 13-0 season-opening loss at Memphis. The teams continue their series Saturday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Purdue Northwest falls: Crown Point grad Dash Shaw scored 21 points but Purdue Northwest lost 62-56 to visiting Lake Superior State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. Kennedy Jackson added nine point for the Pride (8-16, 5-12), which hosts Ferris State at 1 p.m. Saturday in its home finale.

BASKETBALL

Ginobili heads Hall finalists: Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins also is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.

PRO GOLF:

Niemann breaks Genesis record: Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun doing it at Riviera that he didn't want to stop. And then he picked up right where he left off Friday and shattered the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational. His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann hit 6-iron to 4 feet for eagle on the first hole, followed with a birdie and wound up with another 63. Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128, at least giving Niemann some company atop the leaderboard.

