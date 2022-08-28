Valpo women's soccer ends road trip with draw

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo ties Northern Colorado: Dana Fish scored a first-half goal as Valparaiso played to a 1-1 draw with host Northern Colorado on Sunday in the finale of a two-game road swing. Nikki Coryell had two saves for the Beacons (1-1-2).

PREP SPORTS

Times Athlete of the Week nominations due: Noon Monday is the deadline for nominations for the Times Athletes of the Week. Four athletes, two boys and two girls, will be chosen for the week of Aug. 22-27. Coaches and athletic directors may email nominations to munsports@lee.net.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Beacons earn all-tourney honors: Valparaiso's Elise Swistek was named MVP of the DoubleTree-Youngstown Invitational after the Beacons won the title. Teammates Bella Ravotto and Emma Hickey also were named to the all-tourney team.

Duke player says BYU slow to respond to slurs: The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a game at BYU says that officials onsite didn’t react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a statement posted to her Twitter account. Richardson, the only Black starter on the Blue Devils team, says that "no athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions.” BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus on Saturday, a day after the match.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats blanked by Dogs: Tom Walraven had two of the Gary SouthShore RailCats' three hits in an 11-0 loss to the Chicago Dogs on Sunday. The game was the road finale for the RailCats (39-54), who open a seven-game, season-ending homestand on Tuesday. Gary is four games behind Cleburne (43-50) in the race for the final American Association East Division playoff berth. The top four teams in each division advance to the postseason.

PRO FOOTBALL

Commanders rookie shot: The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects. Robinson was a third-round pick of Washington in the draft. He was expected to start for the team this season.

PRO GOLF

Reto earns first LPGA win: Paula Reto won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday in Ottawa, Ontario, for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi. Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62. Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67. Choi, tied for the third-round lead with fellow South Korean rookie Narin An, had a 69. An shot a 72 to tie for sixth at 15 under.

Stricker takes Champions event: Steve Stricker won The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan, for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall. Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 — rebounding from a bogey on the 12th with four straight birdies — for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley. The 55-year-old Stricker also won the major Regions Tradition in May in Alabama. Quigley finished with a 68. Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65. Second-round leader Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66) tied for fourth at 12 under. Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open last week in upstate New York.