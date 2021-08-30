Valpo women's soccer players earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

Lions' Boyle has broken thumb: Detroit Lions backup quarterback Tim Boyle broke his right thumb in the team's preseason finale and needs surgery. Lions coach Dan Campbell said the team is hopeful it was not a season-ending injury. Boyle was hurt in Friday night's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Third-year pro David Blough becomes Detroit's No. 2 quarterback behind Jared Goff.

Injury sidelines 49ers' Lance: San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand during an exhibition game. Lance was hit on his right thumb by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson on Sunday. Lance remained in the game after the hit but got more tests done Monday that coach Kyle Shanahan said showed a “small chip fracture” in the finger.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ida forces Oklahoma-Tulane game to move: No. 2 Oklahoma and Tulane announced that their season opener this weekend has been moved from New Orleans to Norman, Oklahoma, in the fallout from Hurricane Ida. The Sooners said conditions in New Orleans were not favorable to host a game this weekend. Tulane will be the designated home team and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. Kickoff was still set for 11 a.m. Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

SEC teams sidelined by COVID must forfeit: Southeastern Conference teams that don't have enough available players will have to forfeit games this year. The league released its policy on dealing with COVID-19 issues during the 2021-22 seasons in all sports on Monday. Unlike last season, the short-handed team will have to forfeit and will take a loss in the SEC standings for regular-season games. The scheduled opponent will be credited with a win. If neither team has enough available athletes to compete because of COVID-19, injuries or other factors, both teams will have to take a forfeit.

