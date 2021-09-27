Valpo women's soccer players win league awards

Clijsters loses in return to action: Kim Clijsters lost in her latest return to the WTA Tour, falling 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 against Australian Open quarterfinalist Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. It was the 38-year-old Clijsters' first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.

Marathon mixup as front runners veer off course: An Illinois man unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon this weekend when the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist. Tyler Pence crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first U.S. runner since 2001 to win the race through the Quad Cities along the Mississippi River in Illinois and Iowa. Pence, the head track and cross country coach at Illinois-Springfield, logged his fastest time ever with the win and took the first prize of $3,000. Pence’s win came after Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet diverted from the course a little more than halfway to the finish line when the bicycle rider leading them mistakenly went straight when he should have turned, the Quad-City Times reported. Race director Joe Moreno confirmed that the bicyclist went the wrong way but said the two runners also should have known not to follow him.