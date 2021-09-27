Valpo women's soccer players win league awards

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo players earn MVC honors: Sophomore Lindsey DuSatko and junior Nicole Norfolk of Valparaiso were named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week respectively on Monday. DuSatko had her second goal of the season in Valpo's 1-0 win over Indiana State on Friday. Norfolk, a center back, was credited with her first career assist on that goal. She also helped the Beacons limit the Sycamores to four shots.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks' Lankinen out of COVID protocol: Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen practiced after he was removed from the COVID-19 protocol list. Lankinen had been held out since Friday. His absence doesn’t necessarily mean he tested positive for COVID-19. General manager Stan Bowman said last week that the team was 100% vaccinated. The 26-year-old Lankinen is coming off a solid rookie season, going 17-14-5 with 3.01 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He is expected to back up Marc-Andre Fleury this year.
PRO BASKETBALL
Nuggets' Porter gets $207 million deal: Sharpshooting forward Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year maximum extension with the Denver Nuggets that could be worth up to $207 million. This crowns a meteoric rise for Porter, whose college basketball career at Missouri was derailed by a back injury so severe that many questioned if he was worth the risk of being taken in the 2018 NBA draft. He slid to Denver at No. 14, the final lottery selection. Porter sat out his first season in Denver after undergoing a back procedure in July 2018.
PRO TENNIS
Clijsters loses in return to action: Kim Clijsters lost in her latest return to the WTA Tour, falling 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 against Australian Open quarterfinalist Hsieh Su-wei in the first round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. It was the 38-year-old Clijsters' first match since a first-round loss at the 2020 U.S. Open a little more than a year ago. That was part of a 0-3 record last season after the former No. 1-ranked player made a comeback that was interrupted by knee surgery in October and when she got COVID-19 this January.
RUNNING
Marathon mixup as front runners veer off course: An Illinois man unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon this weekend when the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist. Tyler Pence crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first U.S. runner since 2001 to win the race through the Quad Cities along the Mississippi River in Illinois and Iowa. Pence, the head track and cross country coach at Illinois-Springfield, logged his fastest time ever with the win and took the first prize of $3,000. Pence’s win came after Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet diverted from the course a little more than halfway to the finish line when the bicycle rider leading them mistakenly went straight when he should have turned, the Quad-City Times reported. Race director Joe Moreno confirmed that the bicyclist went the wrong way but said the two runners also should have known not to follow him.