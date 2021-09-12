Valpo women's soccer shuts out Chicago State

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo blanks Chicago State: Cassidy Eckstein, Dana Fish and Cierra Welch all scored their first collegiate goals as Valparaiso blanked Chicago State 3-0 at Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview. Katie Hansen and Peyton Evans both contributed their first collegiate assists. Georgia Henkel posted her third career shutout for Valpo (3-4-1).
AUTO RACING
Palou takes IndyCar race: When Alex Palou and teammate Scott Dixon missed the first turn on the first lap at Portland International Raceway, it put Pato O'Ward in position to take firm hold of the IndyCar championship. But the two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers didn't panic, even when IndyCar sent Palou and Dixon almost to the back of the entire field at a race neither could afford to lose to O'Ward. Instead, they strategized on how to salvage Sunday, a feat accomplished when Palou recovered for his third victory of the season and Dixon finished third. The victory put Palou back on top of the points standings with two races remaining to crown the IndyCar champion.
PRO GOLF
Horschel wins in England: Billy Horschel felt aggrieved this week at the manner in which he missed out on a U.S. Ryder Cup team. So he took down a bunch of leading Europeans by himself. Horschel birdied Wentworth’s storied 18th hole after an approach shot that spun back inside 2 feet, finishing with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory in the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England. He became only the second American to win what is traditionally regarded as the biggest event on the European Tour, after Arnold Palmer in 1975. Horschel finished at 19-under 269. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (64), Laurie Canter (67) and Jamie Donaldson (66) tied for second.
Toms wins Champions event in playoff: David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis. The 54-year-old Toms scrambled for par on the 18th in regulation after driving left into a fairway bunker. He shot a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 203 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title. Pride finished with a 67, forcing the playoff with a 20-foot birdie putt on 18.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Sky falls to Mystics: Tina Charles had 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to help the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 79-71 in Chicago. The Sky (15-15) need to win one of their final two games to secure the No. 6 seed — and a first-round game at home — in the playoffs. Azurá Stevens led the Sky with a season-high 18 points. Quigley added 15 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Lynx stop Fever: Napheesa Collier had 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a career-high tying four steals to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-80 in Minneapolis. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-23) with 25 points and McCowan scored 17.