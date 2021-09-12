Valpo women's soccer shuts out Chicago State

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo blanks Chicago State: Cassidy Eckstein, Dana Fish and Cierra Welch all scored their first collegiate goals as Valparaiso blanked Chicago State 3-0 at Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview. Katie Hansen and Peyton Evans both contributed their first collegiate assists. Georgia Henkel posted her third career shutout for Valpo (3-4-1).

AUTO RACING

Palou takes IndyCar race: When Alex Palou and teammate Scott Dixon missed the first turn on the first lap at Portland International Raceway, it put Pato O'Ward in position to take firm hold of the IndyCar championship. But the two Chip Ganassi Racing drivers didn't panic, even when IndyCar sent Palou and Dixon almost to the back of the entire field at a race neither could afford to lose to O'Ward. Instead, they strategized on how to salvage Sunday, a feat accomplished when Palou recovered for his third victory of the season and Dixon finished third. The victory put Palou back on top of the points standings with two races remaining to crown the IndyCar champion.

PRO GOLF