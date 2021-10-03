Valpo women's soccer wins fifth straight, longest streak in seven years

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo beats Missouri State for fifth straight win: Lindsey DuSatko and Kelsie James each scored in the first 18 minutes as Valparaiso defeated Missouri State 2-1 Sunday in Springfield, Missouri. Valpo (7-4-1, 4-0-0 Missouri Valley) has won five straight, its longest streak since winning 12 in a row in 2014. Nikki Coryell had seven saves for the Beacons.

WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL

Sky edges Sun: Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinals. The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise’s second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday. Down 84-83, the Sun had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds when Briann January got behind the defense on a breakaway, but missed the layup. Courtney Vandersloot then made the second of two free throws to give the Sky a two-point lead with 8 seconds left. Candace Parker had a block and rebound on the ensuing possession and made a free throw with less than two seconds left to force the Sun into a desperation heave at the buzzer..

PRO GOLF