Valpo women's soccer wins fifth straight, longest streak in seven years

WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo beats Missouri State for fifth straight win: Lindsey DuSatko and Kelsie James each scored in the first 18 minutes as Valparaiso defeated Missouri State 2-1 Sunday in Springfield, Missouri. Valpo (7-4-1, 4-0-0 Missouri Valley) has won five straight, its longest streak since winning 12 in a row in 2014. Nikki Coryell had seven saves for the Beacons.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Sky edges Sun: Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83 in Game 3 of a WNBA semifinals. The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise’s second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday. Down 84-83, the Sun had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds when Briann January got behind the defense on a breakaway, but missed the layup. Courtney Vandersloot then made the second of two free throws to give the Sky a two-point lead with 8 seconds left. Candace Parker had a block and rebound on the ensuing possession and made a free throw with less than two seconds left to force the Sun into a desperation heave at the buzzer..
PRO GOLF
Burns earns PGA title: Sam Burns ran off four birdies in a six-hole stretch to start the back nine and pulled away for a 5-under 67 to win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, for his second PGA Tour victory this year. He seized control with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th, a 5-iron to 15 feet that set up a two-putt birdie on the next hole and then a perfect pitch from behind the green on the reachable par-4 15th for a tap-in birdie. Staked to a two-shot lead going down the 18th, he took a safe bogey from the greenside bunker to secure a one-shot win over resurgent Nick Watney and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young. Watney, coming off his worst season in more than a decade, closed with a 65 and had his best finish in more than three years.
Boutier's 63 wins LPGA event: Celine Boutier birdied two of her last three holes for an 8-under 63 and won the ShopRite LPGA Classic in Galloway, New Jersey. Starting the final round five shots behind, Boutier ran off six birdies on the front nine of the windy Bayside Course at Seaview to join a growing list of contenders. The 27-year-old from France holed a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 16 and then birdied the par-5 18th from 5 feet to set the target at 14-under 199.