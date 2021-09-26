Valpo's Austin Martins earns another league honor

More recognition for Valpo's Martins: Valparaiso freshman defensive lineman Austin Martins earned a Pioneer Football League honor for the second straight week when he was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week. He blocked Drake's potential game-tying, 42-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left and had four tackles. The previous week, Martins was named College Sports Madness PFL Defensive Player of the Week.

Palou takes IndyCar championship: Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course. Colton Herta won the race for his second consecutive win and third of the season. Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.