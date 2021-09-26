Valpo's Austin Martins earns another league honor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
More recognition for Valpo's Martins: Valparaiso freshman defensive lineman Austin Martins earned a Pioneer Football League honor for the second straight week when he was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week. He blocked Drake's potential game-tying, 42-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left and had four tackles. The previous week, Martins was named College Sports Madness PFL Defensive Player of the Week.
AUTO RACING
Palou takes IndyCar championship: Alex Palou cruised to his first IndyCar championship with an easy Sunday drive at the Grand Prix of Long Beach. The 24-year-old became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship and pulled it off in just his second season in the United States with a fourth-place finish on the temporary downtown street course. Colton Herta won the race for his second consecutive win and third of the season. Josef Newgarden finished second and Scott Dixon, the six-time and reigning champion, finished third before turning the IndyCar crown over to his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate.
PRO GOLF
Hataoka wins LPGA event: Nasa Hataoka survived a nervy finish for a one-shot victory over Minjee Lee and Eun-Hee Ji at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas. Hataoka, a 22-year-old from Japan, shot a final round 4-under 67 to finish at 16 under. She three-putted the par-5 18th after reaching the green in two, having to make a 3-footer for par after rolling her first putt 15 feet past the hole.
Choi takes Champions title: K.J. Choi shot a closing 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Bernhard Langer and Alex Cejka at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach for his first PGA Tour Champions win. The 51-year-old Choi, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, reeled off four consecutive birdies from Nos. 5-8 and played the front nine in 5 under. The South Korean had eight pars and a bogey on the back nine for a 13-under 203 total in his first victory since 2011, at The Players Championship.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Sky advances to WNBA semifinals: Courtney Vandersloot led a balanced offense with 19 points and the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky raced past the third-seeded Minnesota Lynx 89-76 in the second-round, single elimination WNBA playoff game. Chicago opens the best-of-five semifinals series at Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sun closed the regular season with 14 straight wins but lost 2 of 3 to Chicago in the regular season. Kahleah Copper scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Sky, Azure Stevens added 15 points, Diamond DeShields 14 and Ali Quigley 11.