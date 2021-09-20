Valpo's Bill Marshall earns Colts Coach of the Week honor

Valpo's Marshall honored by Colts : Valparaiso's Bill Marshall has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week after leading the Vikings to a 10-7 win over Chesterton last Friday in a matchup of state-ranked teams. Valpo has the state's longest regular-season winning streak at 26 games and have won 25 straight Duneland Athletic Conference games.

Olympic gold medalist hospitalized with COVID-19: Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis. Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was “moved into hospital for further care and observation.” She said a full recovery is expected. “I’m taking some time to rest and I’m sure I’ll be ready to bounce back in no time,” Wilson said in a post Sunday, which included a picture from her hospital bed as well as a video from her ISL teammates. The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team that competed at the Tokyo Games. She won a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle and picked up a bronze in the 800 free relay.