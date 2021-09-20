Valpo's Bill Marshall earns Colts Coach of the Week honor

PREP FOOTBALL
Valpo's Marshall honored by Colts: Valparaiso's Bill Marshall has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week after leading the Vikings to a 10-7 win over Chesterton last Friday in a matchup of state-ranked teams. Valpo has the state's longest regular-season winning streak at 26 games and have won 25 straight Duneland Athletic Conference games.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Valpo's Fish earns MVC award: Valparaiso's Dana Fish is the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Illinois State last Friday.
SWIMMING
Olympic gold medalist hospitalized with COVID-19: Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis. Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was “moved into hospital for further care and observation.” She said a full recovery is expected. “I’m taking some time to rest and I’m sure I’ll be ready to bounce back in no time,” Wilson said in a post Sunday, which included a picture from her hospital bed as well as a video from her ISL teammates. The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team that competed at the Tokyo Games. She won a gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle and picked up a bronze in the 800 free relay.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Nebraska's Ervin out with knee injury: Nebraska freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely, and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he sustained in the loss at Oklahoma. Coach Scott Frost said that Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon, which runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone. Ervin has a team-high 37 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
PRO HOCKEY
Coyotes eye new arena: The Arizona Coyotes have proposed a $1.7 billion development in Tempe that will include a hockey arena. Renderings released Monday by the Coyotes include proposed restaurants, shops and apartments on a 46-acre tract of land near downtown. The team said the arena would be funded by private investors, but would seek city sales tax revenues to help pay for $200 million in additional costs, including infrastructure work. The Coyotes had been leasing Gila River Arena on an annual basis since the Glendale City Council voted to opt out of a multimillion-dollar long-term deal in 2016. Glendale announced recently that it will not renew its agreement with the franchise beyond the 2021-22 season.